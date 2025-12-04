United Planners Welcomes Priority Financial Group

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Planners Financial Services (United Planners) is pleased to announce that United Planners has partnered with Priority Financial Group (PFG) to become it's broker-dealer for its nationwide network of 80+ financial advisors and 20+ financial institution partners, representing nearly $5 billion in assets under administration.

United Planners prides itself on its premier quality of service, low-cost open architecture offerings, and being advisor & employee owned, which makes them adamantly not for sale. This marks a significant growth event for United Planners given their existing total client assets are $26 billion, of which $10.6 billion is in the assets under management category for their firm's investment advisory division. Approximately 70% of United Planners' total revenue is derived from its collective investment advisory business across all advisors.

The partnership reflects PFG's commitment to independence, flexibility, and high-touch service — values that closely align with United Planners' culture and business model.

Sheila Agasi, Executive Vice President-Chief Revenue Officer and General Partner of United Planners said, "Welcoming PFG to United Planners is an important and exciting milestone for us. Our firms have known each other for more than a decade, and throughout our due diligence process it became even more clear just how strongly our cultures, philosophies, and long-term commitments to independence aligned." Agasi continued to say, "I'm incredibly proud of the thoughtful planning, rigorous preparation, and cross-team collaboration that went into this transition. We have onboarded PFG, which is a large and sophisticated organization, without impacting the high service levels our existing advisors expect. We look forward to supporting PFG's continued growth and to the many opportunities this partnership will create for our combined advisor community."

"For more than two decades, PFG has built a reputation for championing advisor independence and supporting financial institutions with a robust, client-first platform," said Mike Baker, Chief Executive Officer of United Planners and General Partner of United Planners. Baker continued to say, "Their team, their culture, and their values align seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional service and foster a fiduciary-minded culture. We are proud to welcome PFG's advisors and partners to United Planners." Baker also said, "Given PFG's well-organized business model and supervisory structure, we are confident we will maintain our high level of service with 10-second hold times and advisor hotline that always connects to a live person. Our commitment to this exceptional service excellence will remain steadfast."

PFG's decision to transition to United Planners was driven by the need for a broker-dealer that could support their continued growth with open architecture, multi-custodial flexibility, and relationship-driven service.

"United Planners provides the blue-ocean environment we need to continue expanding," said Mike Prior, Chief Executive Office of PFG. "Many broker-dealers have become overly restrictive, overly complex, or too focused on proprietary platforms. United Planners' dedication to independence, transparency, and advisor-first support made them the ideal partner for our next chapter."

Susi Bennett, President and Chief Operating Officer of PFG, emphasized the cultural alignment between the two firms, "Their flexible affiliation structures, straightforward approach, and unwavering commitment to advisor independence mirror our core values. United Planners' philosophy made this an easy and natural choice."

The move ensures PFG's advisors will continue to access a multi-custodial, high-service ecosystem — including long-standing relationships with Schwab Advisor Services and AssetMark — without being forced onto proprietary platforms or restrictive technology environments.

About United Planners

United Planners is a national wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment management, and insurance services. Established in 1987, United Planners is proud of its true independence and its "Adamantly Not For Sale" stance because it is 100% owned by its employees and financial professionals. United Planners provides back-office support to independent financial professionals, who help investors manage their wealth to achieve their financial goals & objectives. United Planners is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that offers ownership opportunities and profit sharing to its employees and financial professionals. We embrace a culture, passion, and strategy that caters to the fiercely independent financial services community. United Planners is an open-architecture model that offers flexible, efficient, and scalable solutions to position its financial professionals to build and manage successful businesses. Learn more about United Planners at www.UnitedPlanners.com or 800-966-8737, Option 3. United Planners is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) / Registered Broker-Dealer with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) / SIPC Member.

About Priority Financial Group

PFG provides wealth management, advisory, compliance, sales, and technology services with a client-first approach. Headquartered in Phoenix, PFG has spent more than 20 years supporting independent advisors and financial institutions with solutions that emphasize independence, flexibility, and exceptional service. Learn more at www.pfgteam.com or on LinkedIn.

United Planners and Priority Financial Group are separately owned entities and are not affiliated companies.

