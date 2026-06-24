CARTERET, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Roosevelt Savings Bank ("URSB") is pleased to announce the addition of three accomplished banking professionals to its leadership team: Yolanda Jaco, Kavin Shah, and Christopher Walther.

View PDF United Roosevelt Savings Bank Announces Key Leadership Additions

Yolanda Jaco joins URSB as VP of Retail Operations, bringing over 20 years of experience in branch operations, sales growth, and team development. She has a proven track record of managing large-scale operations, most recently overseeing 26 branches and more than 165 employees, while driving efficiency, enhancing compliance, and cultivating high-performing teams. Ms. Jaco is recognized for her ability to implement performance-driven strategies and foster cross-departmental collaboration. She holds an MBA in Business Administration from New Jersey City University and is actively involved in community initiatives throughout Hudson County.

Kavin Shah joins URSB as Commercial Lending Officer with extensive expertise in credit administration, risk assessment, and portfolio management. With a strong background in building and maintaining profitable banking relationships, Mr. Shah has held senior leadership roles, including Vice President and Director of Sales and Credit, where he managed large real estate portfolios and contributed to significant growth initiatives. His experience spans underwriting, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning, and he is recognized for delivering tailored financial solutions that drive organizational success.

Christopher Walther joins URSB with deep expertise in internal audit and risk management. He brings extensive experience leading complex audit engagements, supporting financial institutions of varying asset sizes, and working closely with regulatory agencies including the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and NCUA. Mr. Walther is known for his strengths in CECL implementation, internal controls, and fraud detection, as well as his ability to enhance risk frameworks and improve regulatory outcomes.

"These additions reflect URSB's continued commitment to strengthening our leadership team with experienced professionals who bring expertise, integrity, and a strong focus on client service," said Kenneth Totten, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Roosevelt Savings Bank. "We are confident that Yolanda, Kavin, and Christopher will each play a key role in supporting the Bank's strategic growth and delivering value to our customers and community."

United Roosevelt Savings Bank continues to invest in top talent to enhance its operational strength and reinforce its mission of providing exceptional financial services to the communities it serves.

About United Roosevelt Savings Bank

United Roosevelt Savings Bank is a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Carteret, New Jersey, dedicated to delivering personalized banking solutions and fostering long-term relationships with its customers.

SOURCE United Roosevelt Savings Bank - URSB