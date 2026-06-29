United Roosevelt Savings Bank Selects COCC as Its Core Banking Technology Partner

Strategic Partnership Positions the Bank for Scalable Growth and Sustained Community Commitment

CARTERET, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Roosevelt Savings Bank (URSB) today announced that it has selected COCC as its core banking technology partner. Headquartered in Carteret, New Jersey, URSB is a $384 million-asset institution operating two branches, distinguished by an enduring commitment to relationship-driven banking and prudent financial stewardship.

The decision reflects a deliberate strategic initiative to reinforce the institution's core technology foundation while preserving continuity across its daily operations. In evaluating prospective partners, URSB sought not merely a stable and secure core platform, but a modern, integration-ready environment capable of accommodating sustained growth, digital expansion, and the evolving expectations of the customers it serves.

COCC's contemporary, API-driven core platform furnishes URSB with a flexible, integration-ready architecture engineered to support digital channels, fintech collaborations, and shifting operational requirements. The platform empowers the Bank to modernize at a measured, self-determined pace while enhancing data accessibility, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability.

Beyond the technology itself, URSB identified COCC's collaborative service and delivery model as a decisive differentiator. COCC's client-first philosophy emphasizes direct access to seasoned subject-matter experts, proactive engagement, and durable partnerships—ensuring that client institutions are supported not only through implementation, but throughout the entire lifecycle of their technology strategy.

"We sought a core partner that comprehends our operating model as it stands today while charting a clear course toward where we intend to go tomorrow," said Kenneth R. Totten, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Roosevelt Savings Bank. "COCC demonstrated both the technical sophistication and the caliber of partnership that a community-focused bank such as ours requires. That combination affirmed our confidence in this decision."

"We are proud to welcome United Roosevelt Savings Bank to the Cooperative," said Richard A. Leone, President and Chief Executive Officer of COCC. "URSB's dedication to service, stability, and responsible growth aligns closely with our mission. We look forward to working alongside their team as a true technology and service partner—supporting their objectives today and their continued evolution in the years to come."

By aligning its core technology with a partner committed to collaboration, service, and open integration, United Roosevelt Savings Bank positions itself to operate with heightened agility and assurance, ensuring that its technology strategy continues to advance the interests of its customers, its community, and its long-term growth objectives.

About United Roosevelt Savings Bank

Founded in 1914, United Roosevelt Savings Bank (URSB) has served the financial needs of Carteret and its surrounding communities for more than a century. With deep local roots, the Bank has played a meaningful role in supporting and helping to build the neighborhoods it serves. URSB is distinguished by its stability, security, and customer-first approach. The Bank remains committed to delivering dependable financial tools, strengthening its operations, and helping customers pursue their goals with confidence. URSB continues to invest in its people, processes, and technology to serve its community with distinction—today and well into the future. To learn more, visit URSB.bank.

About COCC

COCC, a recognized leader in delivering innovative, comprehensive technology and partnerships, offers feature-rich, modern, standards-based core and digital banking solutions that pair intuitive user experiences with robust APIs to streamline advanced fintech integrations. COCC's clients draw upon a complete suite of contemporary financial technology solutions. Client-owned for more than 50 years, COCC serves as a partner to its clients with an unmatched focus on service, helping community banks and credit unions meet their distinct and continually evolving needs. To learn more, visit cocc.com.

Media Contact

Kenneth R. Totten – President/CEO

United Roosevelt Savings Bank

11-15 Cooke Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008 • (732) 541-5445 • URSB.bank

SOURCE United Roosevelt Savings Bank - URSB