United Safety & Survivability Corporation collaborates with RECARO Automotive on Commercial Vehicle Seating

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation ("United Safety") has announced a partnership with RECARO Automotive, one of the world's most recognized seating companies. With this agreement, United Safety and RECARO Automotive will focus on innovative seating for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The partnership brings together two complementary strengths. For nearly five decades, United Safety has been known as an expert in advanced suspension technology — the system that defines how a seat actually performs under the driver. For more than 60 years, RECARO Automotive has been renowned for premium seating with best-in-class ergonomics and attractive design. The two companies will focus on a technical, commercial, and distribution collaboration.

"This is a defining moment for our seating business," said Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety & Survivability Corporation. "Partnering with RECARO Automotive is a great step into the future to leverage synergies in the development, production and distribution of commercial vehicle seating and thus create added value for our customers."

"I am very proud of this partnership with United Safety on the commercial vehicle seating in North America and Oceania," stated Luca Pino, CEO of RECARO Automotive. Since January 2025 RECARO Automotive is part pf the Proma Group. "We share the same understanding for premium technologies and synergies, which are essential for commercial vehicle customers. United Safety as partner fits perfectly with our global strategy."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety & Survivability Corporation engineers and manufactures seating, fire suppression systems, and advanced safety technologies for the bus and transit, commercial vehicle, fire and emergency, defense, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with major manufacturing operations around the world, United Safety has been engineering products that protect people and property for nearly five decades.

To learn more, please visit:

www.usscgroup.com

About RECARO Automotive

An innovative global supplier in the production of high-quality automotive seating based in Italy, Germany and Japan, is part of the Proma Group and licensee of RECARO Group.

Proma Group is a leading Italian company in the production of automotive components, seats, bodies and suspensions, with a turnover of about one billion euros. With 25 plants on three continents and over 5,000 employees, the Group combines its manufacturing experience with an approach oriented towards sustainable innovation.

To learn more, please visit:

https://www.recaro-automotive.com/en/recaro/press-media

Media Contacts

United Safety: Marisa Rosenthal, [email protected], phone: 215.518.0492

RECARO Automotive: Romi Diana Doser, [email protected], phone: +49 172 970 58 02

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation