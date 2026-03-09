United Safety & Survivability Corporation and Reacton Fire Suppression to Form a Leading Global Mobile Fire Suppression Group

EXTON, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation ("United Safety") today announced a transformative recapitalization and strategic partnership with Reacton Fire Suppression ("Reacton"), further cementing the combined company's role as a global leader in mobile fire suppression. With the addition of Reacton to its family of products, United Safety will continue to deliver advanced fire suppression solutions across mission-critical industries including mining, heavy machinery, defense, transportation, marine, energy, and critical infrastructure.

United Safety and Reacton bring together world-class engineering expertise, a customer-centric approach, and expanded international reach under a shared mission: to Save Lives and Protect Infrastructure.

Reacton's modern growth journey began over a decade ago, and it has evolved from a respected UK-based manufacturer into a global fire suppression group with operations across the United Kingdom, United States, and the United Arab Emirates. That growth has been driven by a disciplined focus on engineering integrity, product reliability, and long-term customer trust – principles that have shaped the culture and global reputation of its Reacton and Fireward brands.

Through this partnership, Reacton's highly engineered, efficient-to-install fire suppression technology will be bolstered by United Safety's global infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and scale, while accelerating investment in product innovation and R&D. The combined organization will offer a full suite solution of fire suppression technologies, including water mist, liquid, dry powder, clean agent, and dual-agent systems, and customers will stand to benefit from enhanced support for multinational OEM partners and fleet operators worldwide.

Importantly, the partnership maintains continuity for customers and partners. The trusted Reacton and Fireward brands, engineering standards, and customer-focused approach will remain unchanged, now strengthened by expanded global resources.

Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety, said:

"This partnership marks a defining moment in our mission to save lives and protect infrastructure around the world. By combining engineering excellence with global scale, we are building the strongest fire suppression platform in the industry. I am incredibly excited about the growth opportunities ahead across Europe, the Middle East, APAC, and the Americas as we expand our ability to protect people and high-value assets in mission critical environments."

Sam Malins, CEO of Reacton Fire Suppression, added:

"This partnership is the natural evolution of the journey we began years ago. We built Reacton on engineering integrity, simplicity, and trust – growing deliberately, protecting our standards, and earning our reputation in some of the world's toughest environments. Joining forces with United Safety allows us to preserve that DNA while scaling globally. I'm incredibly proud of our people and excited for what we can achieve together.

As a result of the enhanced investment, infrastructure, and global reach, the newly combined organization is uniquely positioned to lead the next era of mobile fire protection, delivering life-saving solutions where they matter most."

