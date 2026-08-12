The Proclamation, signed on August 6, 2026, establishes a minimum import price of US$21 per kilogram for polysilicon, together with price floors for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and solar modules, effective December 4, 2026.





The minimum import price applies to polysilicon imports from all origins, shifting sourcing decisions in the United States market from unit price alone toward resilience, traceability, and security of supply.





United Solar operates the largest polysilicon manufacturing facility outside of China and supplies FEOC-compliant, fully traceable, high-purity polysilicon to tier-one manufacturers.

SOHAR, Oman, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Solar today welcomed the measures announced by the United States to strengthen its domestic polysilicon industry and to improve the resilience of its solar and semiconductor supply chains.

View PDF United Solar Welcomes U.S. Section 232 Measures on Polysilicon

The Proclamation, signed on August 6, 2026, establishes a minimum import price of US$21 per kilogram for polysilicon, together with price floors for polysilicon ingots and wafers, solar cells, and solar modules. The Proclamation also imposes an additional 15 percent ad valorem duty on downstream polysilicon derivatives. The measures take effect on December 4, 2026.

The action reflects a growing recognition that polysilicon is a strategically important material rather than an ordinary commodity input. United Solar supports the objective of building diversified, secure supply chains and welcomes the clarity the measures provide to manufacturers making long-term sourcing decisions.

The minimum import price applies to polysilicon of all origins. This will change how polysilicon is purchased. Where unit price has long been the dominant consideration, purchasers in the United States will increasingly weigh the security, traceability, and diversity of their supply.

The measures also distinguish between tiers of the value chain. Raw polysilicon is subject to the minimum import price but no additional ad valorem duty. In contrast, ingots, wafers, cells, and modules are subject to both the minimum import price and the 15 percent ad valorem duty. We believe this structure supports investment in the United States domestic ingot, wafer, and cell manufacturing by keeping feedstock accessible while encouraging conversion to occur domestically. The Proclamation also authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to grant tariff relief to companies that commit to onshoring the solar value chain. United Solar is well-positioned to support that build-out as a supplier of high-purity polysilicon.

The measures impose meaningful compliance obligations on importers, including entry certification and consequences for inaccurate documentation. Rigorous standards of this kind serve the purpose of the action. United Solar has invested in traceability and verification from the outset, and we welcome requirements that distinguish supply that can be verified from supply that cannot.

United Solar's 100,000-ton-per-year polysilicon facility in Oman's Sohar Free Zone began operations in January 2026. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce approximately 40 gigawatts of solar modules annually.

United Solar is an FEOC-compliant producer of high-purity polysilicon and supplies tier-one wafer, cell, and module manufacturers with fully traceable material. The company welcomes verification of its supply chain and is prepared to support independent third-party audits, certificate-of-origin documentation, and supply-chain due diligence consistent with international standards.

"The United States has recognized polysilicon as a strategic material, and we welcome that," said Binyam Giorgis, Group CFO of United Solar. "When a price floor applies to polysilicon of every origin, the question for a buyer is no longer just the lowest price but scale, reliability, and verified traceability. Buyers need suppliers who can demonstrate where their material comes from rather than assert it. That is what United Solar was built to provide, and we will continue to support our customers and partners as these measures take effect."

The Sohar facility advances Oman's economic diversification agenda under Oman Vision 2040 and is expected to create nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

United Solar remains committed to supporting its customers and partners with a reliable, fully traceable supply and to contributing to a more resilient and diversified global solar supply chain.

About United Solar

United Solar is a leading producer of high-purity polysilicon — the essential material used in the manufacture of solar panels — operating one of the world's most advanced polysilicon manufacturing facilities in Oman. The company uses cutting-edge processes and modular plant design to deliver cost-competitive polysilicon at scale, while meeting rigorous international standards for quality, traceability, and environmental responsibility. United Solar is committed to building a secure, resilient, and globally competitive solar supply chain.

Media Contacts

United Solar Media Relations

Jessi Zhang

Secretary of the Board

[email protected]

Minimum import price and duty figures are drawn from the Proclamation signed August 6, 2026, and Annexes I and II. This release describes the measures as published and does not constitute legal or trade advice.

SOURCE United Solar Holding Inc.