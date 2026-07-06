United Solar Holding Inc. Appoints Todd Templeton as Director of the Americas

Veteran solar executive to lead U.S. market expansion as United Solar ramps FEOC-compliant, fully traceable polysilicon supply from Oman

SOHAR, Oman, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Solar Holding Inc. ("United Solar" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar industry, today announced the appointment of Todd Templeton as Director of the Americas.

Mr. Templeton will lead United Solar's commercial strategy, customer partnerships, and market development across the United States and the broader Americas. His appointment comes as United Solar expands its U.S. presence and ramps production at its $1.6bn, 100,000-ton-per-year, polysilicon facility in Sohar Freezone, Oman, which began operations in January 2026.

United Solar is a leading supplier of fully traceable, high-purity polysilicon for tier-one solar manufacturers, complying with all Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions. Formed in 2023 by Sam Zhang and over 50 industry veterans, the Company secured Oman Investment Authority's Future Funds Oman as its anchor investor. As the only large-scale manufacturer of polysilicon operating outside of FEOC regions, United Solar aims to play a key role in global PV solar supply chain diversification and traceability standards. The Company operates in strict compliance with evolving U.S. and global regulatory requirements and meets rigorous sustainability and environmental standards set by its largest backers, including the World Bank's International Finance Corporation and other premier global financial institutions.

"Building a secure and diversified solar supply chain requires trusted partners with world-class manufacturing capabilities," said Sam Zhang, Founder and Chairman of United Solar. "Todd brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, supply chain expertise, and policy experience. He will play a key role as United Solar expands into the U.S. market and works with customers and partners to strengthen U.S. domestic solar manufacturing."

Mr. Templeton brings more than 20 years of experience across renewable energy and global supply chain operations. He previously served as Director of the Americas at NorSun, where he led commercial and supply chain activities for a planned 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility and secured multi-billion-dollar long-term offtake agreements. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at CubicPV and 1366 Technologies, where he led corporate development, strategic partnerships, and supply chain functions supporting U.S. solar manufacturing growth.

"United Solar has established a unique position in the global solar industry," said Todd Templeton. "As the U.S. solar market works to build a more diversified solar supply chain, United Solar is well-positioned to be a long-term partner to manufacturers seeking a reliable, transparent, and FEOC-compliant source of polysilicon. I'm excited to help expand our partnerships and support the continued growth of the U.S. solar manufacturing base."

Mr. Templeton holds a Master of Engineering in Supply Chain Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

About United Solar Holding Inc.

United Solar Holding Inc., through its subsidiary United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC, is a leading producer of high-purity polysilicon — the essential material used in the manufacture of solar panels — operating one of the world's most advanced polysilicon manufacturing facilities in Oman. The company uses cutting-edge processes and modular plant design to deliver cost-competitive polysilicon at scale, while meeting rigorous international standards for quality, traceability, and environmental responsibility. United Solar is committed to building a secure, resilient, and globally competitive solar supply chain. For more information, visit www.unitedsolarholding.com.

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SOURCE United Solar Holding Inc.