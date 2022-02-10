United States $14.63 Bn Tissue Paper Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Tissue Paper Market, By Product (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, and Others), By End User (Residential, Hospital, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Tissue Paper Market stood at USD11.51 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a market value of USD14.63 billion by 2026F.

The market is expected to grow on account of increasing awareness among the population regarding hygiene maintenance. Increasing demands for various kinds of tissue paper for its multiple usages in the household, personal care, hygiene maintenance, etc., is further driving the growth of the United States Tissue Paper Market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing population of the country, rising disposable income, rapidly growing options among the brands, and growing number of the market players in the industry are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the United States Tissue Paper Market in the next five years.

Currently, the market players are focusing on the development of biodegradable and recyclable tissue paper and its related products. Recyclable and biodegradable tissue papers are also beneficial for the environment, thus satisfying the rising concerns regarding cutting trees for the production of paper and further substantiating the growth of the United States Tissue Paper Market in the future five years.

Moreover, growing demands from the end-user sector further aid the United States Tissue Paper Market growth in the forecast years through 2026.



The United States Tissue Paper Market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, end-users, top 10 states analysis, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product, the market is further segmented into toilet paper, kitchen towel, facial tissues, napkins, and others like wipes, decorative tissue, etc.

The toilet paper segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing consumption in the country along with the increasing concerns among the population regarding safety and hygiene.

Kitchen towel is also expected to register significant growth in the next five years due to increased usage of kitchen towels in the modern household.



Companies are continuously releasing new products to be competitive in the market and focusing on marketing and advertising related to innovation and a better understanding of population mobility and growth are areas where the sector needs to invest more to rekindle growth.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Tissue Paper Market are

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Sofidel America Corp.

Von Drehle Corporation

First Quality Tissue LLC

OASIS TISSUE, LLC

Solaris Paper

St. Croix Tissue, Inc.

Flower City Tissue Mills Co.

Gorham Paper & Tissue LLC

Marcal Company

