United States $19.5 Bn Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market, 2023: A Highly Competitive Market - 6,500 Facilities

This analysis examines the $19.5 billion diagnostic imaging centers sector

The business is highly competitive, with 6,500 facilities and with the 50 largest competitors capturing just 29% of the market. There is only one public publicly-owned company that operates a chain of imaging centers, RadNet, with $975 million in sales.



Several positive factors are impacting this industry. The U.S. is the largest medical imaging market globally due to the high disposable income of consumers. The launch of new innovative equipment by major companies will spur growth. In addition, the United States is expected to experience an accelerated rate of population aging, which leads to an increase in the demand for imaging services, since the elderly population is more prone to chronic diseases.



This new study examines the nature of the industry, types of imaging equipment used, national receipts/growth from 2002 to 2023 forecast, healthcare demand factors, key industry trends, industry structure and operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), top companies market share, insurance/ Medicare reimbursement trends and more.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope

2. Nature & Structure of the Industry

Definition and number of diagnostic imaging centers in the US worldwide

Main types of imaging equipment and services: X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, PET scans, MRIs

Discussion of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities (MRI, CT, PET, nuclear medicine, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy)

Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2016. Freestanding outpatient facilities, those based in hospitals, mobile imaging.

Discussion of industry consolidation's effects, discussion of CMS reimbursement cuts

Factors affecting demand for diagnostic imaging services (aging population, technology, early disease diagnosis, the economy)

Major industry trends and issues: aging of US population, new applications for imaging technology, broader physician and payor acceptance of the use of imaging, increased consumer awareness of and demand for preventative diagnostic screening, Hybrid Imaging Technology, Contrast Agents in Diagnostic Imaging, Automated CT Scanners

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Operating Model & Strategy

Major Competitors list: imaging companies and equipment manufacturers, major product segments

Discussion of consumer concerns about over-use of imaging procedures

Staffing: job outlook and annual salary for Radiologic and MRI Technologists, Nuclear Medicine Technologists

3. Industry Size, Growth, Forecasts

Size/Annual Receipts of the diagnostic imaging centers industry from 2002-2016, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual county business patterns data

Estimates & Forecasts of Receipts for 2017-2019, 2023 Forecast

Industry Mix - Share of Revenues by Type Diagnostic Imaging Service Rendered: 2012, 2018 (X-ray, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, endoscopy, EEG, MEG, other)

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale for forecasts

Estimates of industry size and growth

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: CMS reimbursement cuts, demand, aging of population, early disease diagnosis, equipment technology, etc.

4. Industry Economic Operating Ratios

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes - industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2016: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, avg. annual receipts per estab., receipts & payroll per employee) - annual % change in receipts: 2007-2016

Industry ratios (no. of firms, establishments, receipts, payroll as % receipts for 2012) by:

Legal form of organisation - corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: no. of employees)



Single vs multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above)



Concentration ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms



Receipts size of establishments (under $10,000 to $10+ mill.)

Receipts size of firms (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.)

5. Competitor Profiles

(description and history of company, no. of centers operated, headquarters address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financial data when available, 2018 results)

Summary of top 50 firms market share, estimated/actual 2018 receipts of top six chains

RadNet



Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)



MedQuest Associates



SimonMed/Dignity Health



Touchstone Imaging



Outpatient Imaging Affiliates (OIA)

6. Reference Directory

List of diagnostic imaging/radiology national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities

Companies Mentioned



Center for Diagnostic Imaging

MedQuest Associates

Outpatient Imaging Affiliates

RadNet

SimonMed/Dignity Health

Touchstone Imaging

