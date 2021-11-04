United States Bottled Water Market Report 2021-2025: Data and Analysis putting the U.S. Market in Context of the Global Perspective

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water in the U.S. Through 2025" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This definitive U.S. bottled water market report looks at the largest beverage category by volume and considers every aspect of this resilient category and its competitive circumstances. From discussions of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to detailed analysis of key companies' and brands' activities and sales results, this report covers it all. It also offers detailed analysis and data to put industry trends in perspective by covering nuances such as regional and state markets as well as packaging, quarterly category growth, distribution, advertising, demographics and more.



The report provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.



Questions answered include:

How much bottled water is consumed per capita in the United States , how has this changed in recent years, and what is driving these developments?

, how has this changed in recent years, and what is driving these developments? Which package sizes and types are hot right now and which are not?

How did the various bottled water market segments perform in 2020, and how are they like to develop by 2025?

Which bottled water companies and brands experienced growth in 2020, and which did not?

What are the drivers of the home- and office-delivery market for bottled water?

Which nations ship the most bottled water to the United States ?

? Which non-sparkling water distribution channels will gain market share by 2025?

The report surveys the domestic landscape of the leading beverage category. The study provides volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures and provides analysis that gives true perspective to the wealth of historical, current and forecasted data it provides. An in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the drivers likely to propel consumption growth through 2025 are also provided.



Furthermore, all aspects of the bottled water market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, water type and source. Advertising and demographic data are also included.



Backed by reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive research, this authoritative report provides readers a complete and thorough understanding of the bottled water landscape including:

Historical and current statistics on all facets of the bottled water market, as well as insight into current trends and market drivers including the covid-19 crisis. Data and analysis putting the U.S. market in context of the global perspective.

A regional look at the U.S. bottled water marketplace, with volume and growth of non-sparkling and sparkling water over the past three decades.

Includes profiles of BlueTriton Brands (formerly Nestle Waters North America), Nestle USA (which continues to handle imports such as Perrier), PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Primo Water Corporation (the surviving corporation after the amalgamation of Primo and Cott Corporation/DS Services of America), CG Roxane, Culligan International, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Niagara Bottling. Also tracks the performance of the top domestic and imported brands.

(which continues to handle imports such as Perrier), PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Primo Water Corporation (the surviving corporation after the amalgamation of Primo and Cott Corporation/DS Services of America), CG Roxane, Culligan International, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Niagara Bottling. Also tracks the performance of the top domestic and imported brands. Detailed analysis of the home- and-office delivery (HOD) segment and the leading HOD water companies.

Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise, as well as non-retail, distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

An analysis of non-sparkling volume by container type and by size as well as sparkling volume.

Advertising expenditures of the leading bottled water companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish network TV advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key bottled water brands.

Overview of the seltzer and club soda market and its key players.

Projections for the bottled water market and its sub-segments including premium PET, 1 and 2.5 gallon, bulk delivered water, imports and sparkling water through 2025, as well as five-year volume forecasts by region, distribution channels and packaging, and more.

Companies Mentioned

Acqua Panna

AHA

Alpine Spring

Aquafina

Arrowhead

BlueTriton Brands

bubly

CG Roxane LLC

Coca-Cola Company

Culligan International

Danone Waters North America

Dasani

Deer Park

Evian

Fiji

Ice Mountain

Icelandic Glacial

Keurig Dr Pepper

LIFEWTR

Nestle Pure Life

Nestle USA

Niagara Bottling, LLC

Ozarka

PepsiCo, Inc.

Perrier

Poland Spring

Primo Water Corporation

San Pellegrino

Topo Chico

Volvic

Voss

Zephyrhills

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sk4fw



