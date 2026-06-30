United Ways of New Jersey, New Jersey Policy Perspective and New Jersey Cash Alliance Commend Governor for Child Tax Credit Expansion

The Child Tax Credit expansion will provide eligible individuals with a larger tax benefit in the 2027 state budget

NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, United Way of Greater Newark joined the 12 other United Ways of New Jersey, New Jersey Policy Perspective and New Jersey Cash Alliance in commending Governor Mikie Sherrill and the state of New Jersey for expanding its Child Tax Credit benefits as part of the 2027 state budget. This expansion will allow for eligible individuals to receive more in tax returns.

As of 2024, around 39% of New Jersey households were below the Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed, also known as ALICE, threshold. This population are working families who despite being employed, struggle to afford necessities. The Child Tax Credit gives ALICE families greater financial flexibility, and in many cases, set money aside for emergency savings.

"As prices continue to rise, we must prioritize ensuring that our low-income neighbors do not fall further behind or slip deeper into poverty," said Catherine Wilson, CEO and president of United Way of Greater Newark. "The expansion of the Child Tax Credit is a great step toward supporting vulnerable families achieve financial stability."

"I applaud the Governor and our state legislators for increasing the Child Tax Credit in New Jersey. The success of the Newark Movement for Economic Equity (NMEE) shows how many families simply need a financial boost to stabilize and begin to thrive," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "I'm proud of the advocacy of the organizations in the NJ Cash Alliance to build a stronger foundation for New Jersey families."

"This tax benefit provides meaningful relief for hardworking individuals and families who continue to face rising costs while trying to make ends meet," said Sandra Toussaint, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Mercer County and chair of United Ways of New Jersey. "We're hopeful that the additional support will help ease some of the financial burden they face, while acknowledging that there's still more work to be done to support our neighbors in need."

"Increasing the Child Tax Credit will help families afford the rising cost of raising children," said Peter Chen, senior policy analyst at New Jersey Policy Perspective. "Putting cash back into the pockets of working- and middle-class families makes it more possible for parents and caregivers to stay in New Jersey. At a time of economic uncertainty, more financial security for working families stabilizes their present and secures their children's futures."

United Way of Greater Newark and its partners are committed to working alongside the state of New Jersey to continue discussions on how to better serve residents in need by expanding access to financial opportunities that empower individuals and families to build wealth and thrive here in New Jersey.

To learn more about United Way of Greater Newark, please visit uwnewark.org.

About United Way of Greater Newark

Founded in 1923, United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) works to build strong, inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Serving 14 municipalities across Essex and Hudson counties, UWGN empowers residents to live healthier lives through access to quality education and pathways to economic advancement. UWGN's impact areas include healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security, and community resiliency. To learn more, visit uwnewark.org.

About New Jersey Cash Alliance

The New Jersey Cash Alliance is a new statewide coalition advocating for cash-based policies that provide the economic stability that New Jersey families need and deserve. Founded in spring of 2026, the growing coalition consists of over a dozen organizations committed to ending poverty and economic precarity in the Garden State.

About United Ways of New Jersey

United Ways of New Jersey (UWNJ) is a statewide network of local United Ways working together to improve lives and strengthen communities across New Jersey. Through collaboration, strategic partnerships, and shared advocacy, UWNJ advances initiatives that promote financial security, youth opportunity, healthy communities and community resilience, while maximizing the collective impact of the United Way network across the state.

About New Jersey Policy Perspective

New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP) is a nonpartisan think tank that drives policy change to advance economic, social, and racial justice through evidence-based research, strategic communications, and authentic partnerships.

Media Contact: Jocelin Leon

The TASC Group

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SOURCE United Way of Greater Newark