United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) Launches Fund for Families Impacted by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Suspension and Federal Employee Furloughs

UWGN's fund will support the City of Newark's emergency assistance program

GREATER NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) announces a fund to support the City of Newark's emergency assistance program for households impacted by the suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Funds collected by UWGN will go towards purchasing food and compensating staff who operate local distribution hubs. UWGN will also support the city by recruiting volunteers to operate the hubs.

Despite being court ordered to restart SNAP benefits, the administration has no intention of funding the full amount and has not given a timeline for when it would resume, leaving many families without reliable access to food.

"We must come together as a community and support our neighbors in need during these difficult times. Of the 37,000 residents impacted by the SNAP suspension, nearly 29,000 are children. That doesn't even account for the families impacted by furloughed federal employees," said Catherine Wilson, CEO of United Way of Greater Newark. "Food is a basic human necessity; no one should have to go hungry because they can't afford it. The impact of food insecurity is especially severe for those with diabetes, who can face life-threatening complications when they don't have consistent access to food."

"Newark has never let itself be defined by others, nor does it wait for solutions to materialize from the outside," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "In keeping with that proactive stance, we did not hesitate to mobilize city departments and galvanize partners to meet the challenge presented by the Trump administration's failure to uphold its commitment to SNAP recipients. We are grateful to the United Way of Greater Newark for proving once again that our city is a community of compassion and kindness."

To help support these families in need, consider donating to United Way of Greater Newark: secure.qgiv.com/for/uwgn

Volunteers interested in helping at the distribution hubs can sign up here: City of Newark's Food Hub initiative

About United Way of Greater Newark

Founded in 1923, United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) works to build strong, inclusive communities where everyone has the chance to thrive. Serving 14 municipalities in Essex and Hudson counties, UWGN empowers residents to live healthier lives by providing access to quality education and opportunities for economic advancement. UWGN's impact areas support healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. To learn more visit uwnewark.org.

