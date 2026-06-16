Universal Technical Institute Completes Nationwide Rollout of EV and Hybrid Training

PHOENIX, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the automotive/diesel, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that all its core Automotive Technology programs across the country now include battery hybrid electric vehicles (BHEV) and electric vehicles (EV) courses.

The curriculum introduces students to high-voltage vehicle operation, explains electric vehicle components, operation, diagnosis, and service, reviews electronic principles, and provides unique training in electric battery vehicle system operation and testing. Depending on the campus, students may train on Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai IONIQ 5, or FIAT 500e vehicles.

"There are already millions of EV and BHEV vehicles on the road today, and every year that number is increasing," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "That creates an immediate and expanding need for technicians who know how to diagnose and repair these complex systems safely."

The campuses where battery hybrid electric vehicle (BHEV) and electric vehicle (EV) courses are now standard include UTI-Austin, UTI-Avondale, UTI-Bloomfield, UTI-Dallas, UTI-Exton, UTI-Houston, UTI-Lisle, UTI-Long Beach, UTI-Miramar, UTI-Mooresville, UTI-Orlando, UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, and UTI-Sacramento. This curriculum will be a standard component of the Automotive Technology program launches in Atlanta and Salt Lake City when those campuses open, as well as in future locations offering the program.

For more information about Universal Technical Institute and its programs, please visit www.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in nine states, with more announced, and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, with more announced, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.