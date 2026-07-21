Universal Technical Institute CHRO Carolyn Frank Named a 2026 Phoenix Titan 100

Award recognizes top executives for transformational leadership

PHOENIX, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a national leader of workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education, today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Carolyn Frank has been named a 2026 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix's top 100 CEOs and C-suite executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence within their industries.

Carolyn Frank, Chief Human Resources Officer, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Source: Phoenix Titan 100

"Carolyn has been instrumental to Universal Technical Institute's successful transformation into a diverse company with a broad portfolio of campus locations and award-winning programs," said Jerome Grant, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Technical Institute. "She consistently strives for excellence and her impact is felt throughout the company, and I want to congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition as a Titan 100."

Over the past three years, Carolyn has led the company's transition from a decentralized HR model to a centralized, enterprise-wide function that supports business scalability, operational excellence and long-term talent development. She established Centers of Excellence, restructured talent acquisition, centralized learning and development, implemented enterprise HR systems and introduced organizational change management practices that have strengthened leadership alignment and employee engagement across the organization.

"I'm honored to be named a Titan 100 and represent the HR team's contributions to Universal Technical Institute's strategic success," said Carolyn. "When we invest in our employees, create opportunities for growth, and build an environment where people feel supported, authentic and empowered, everyone succeeds—from our employees to our students, employer partners and the communities we serve."

"This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

The 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Awards celebration will take place on September 24 in Phoenix.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 18 campuses in 10 states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.