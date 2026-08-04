Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Opens New Atlanta Campus, Further Advancing North Star Strategy to Address America's Labor Shortages

"As AI reshapes the economies of cities across the U.S., meeting the growing demand for the skilled collar workers who build, operate and maintain our infrastructure is critical to prosperity," said Todd Hitchcock, EVP, Strategy, Growth and Operations, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "Universal Technical Institute is perfectly positioned at this intersection of supply and demand, with training programs that prepare students for the ever-evolving workforce. We look forward to working with Atlanta's business community to fill their talent pipelines for jobs ranging from data centers and energy systems to transportation and advanced manufacturing."

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Universal Technical Institute to Smyrna and celebrate their investment in our community. UTI's commitment to hands-on technical education and workforce development strengthens our ability to connect talented individuals with the employers and industries that drive our region's economy. Smyrna's strategic location provides unmatched access to major employers, transportation networks, and career opportunities — proving that proximity matters, and Smyrna delivers it. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create for our residents, businesses and the future workforce of our community."

Universal Technical Institute's multi-phase North Star strategy, now in Phase II, is focused on the core tenets of growth, diversification and optimization. The company has announced plans to open multiple campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launch 10-20 new programs annually at existing campus locations; and is enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

UTI-Atlanta will serve 1,500 students at scale in a 117,000 square-foot-facility located at 7100 Highlands Parkway SE in Smyrna. The campus offers multiple training programs, supported by advanced classrooms and specialized labs, including automotive, diesel, aviation, electrical, robotics and automation, HVACR and welding.

President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Sharon Mason stated, "Universal Technical Institute's arrival in Smyrna will continue to strengthen our county and region's workforce pipeline. Through SelectCobb and all our partners, we work every day to connect employers with the talent pipeline that keeps Cobb County competitive, and UTI's hands-on training model does just that, preparing students for real careers in the industries our local businesses depend on. We're proud to welcome UTI and their graduates to the Cobb business community and excited to see the positive impact UTI will have on our workforce for years to come."

UTI-Atlanta is expected to serve as a talent pipeline for employers across the region's transportation, aviation, electrical, energy and skilled trades sectors. Many industry leaders are already helping make that vision a reality, including:

CarMax

Continental Tire

Cox Automotive

CRC Industries

Crown Lift Trucks

Fuji Spray Systems

Hendrick Automotive Group

Interstate Batteries

Klein Tools

Konecranes

Lennox National Account Services

Lincoln Electric

Lithia & Driveway

NAPA (Auto Parts & Auto Care)

Shell-Pennzoil & Shell-Rotella

Penske Automotive Group

Premium Guard

Snap-on Tools

Sonic Automotive

Standard Motor Products

TOPDON

WD-40

Yancey Bros. Co.

Yellow Jacket (Richie Engineering)

For more information, visit investor.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental education programs. The company's industry-aligned programs are offered at 35 campuses nationwide and online under the brands Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges and include auto/diesel, aviation, welding, HVACR, electrical and energy, allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic training. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.