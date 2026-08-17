Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Universal Technical Institute cut its FY2026 baseline adjusted EBITDA outlook to above $135 million from more than $155 million, and shares sold off sharply. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) shares dropped sharply after the Company released fiscal Q3 2026 results and lowered its full-year baseline adjusted EBITDA target to above $135 million, down from more than $155 million. If you held UTI shares and suffered a loss on this decline, you are encouraged to see if you can recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reduction came in a quarter in which revenue grew 7.2% year over year to $218.9 million. Management attributed roughly 70% of the EBITDA reduction to weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter starts in the high-school auto and diesel channel, with the remainder tied to a faster mix shift toward shorter-duration, lower-margin programs.

The concentration of the shortfall in a single enrollment channel is a focus of the investigation, which concerns whether UTI adequately disclosed the condition of that channel and the pace of the program mix shift before the outlook was reset.

UTI shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their information today , or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UTI Investigation

Q: What is the UTI securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell sharply after the Company lowered its FY2026 baseline adjusted EBITDA outlook to above $135 million from more than $155 million, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UTI investigation? A: Investors who purchased UTI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the UTI investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased UTI securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do UTI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UTI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UTI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP