University of Phoenix alumni survey finds recent graduates value flexibility, career-relevant education and support for real life

Survey of 2024 and 2025 graduates shows strong agreement that University of Phoenix helped them balance school with work and life, build immediately applicable skills and feel proud to be a Phoenix

PHOENIX, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix today releases findings from its 2025 Biennial Alumni Survey, highlighting how recent graduates describe the value of an education model designed for working adults. The survey found that 88% of recent graduates believe University of Phoenix was worth it, 94% believe the University provided the flexibility to balance family, work, school and life, and 92% agreed that if they had to do it all over again, they would attend University of Phoenix.

The findings are from the June-July 2025 UOPX Biennial Alumni Survey of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral alumni who reported graduating in 2024 or 2025 (1,542 respondents, 5% response rate).

For working adults, higher education often has to fit into lives already full of responsibilities — jobs, families, caregiving, financial commitments and changing career goals. The survey findings reflect how recent graduates experienced the University's Built for Real Life model, which is centered on flexibility, career-relevant education, personal support and opportunities to save time and money.

"Adult learners are not asking higher education to make their lives less real. They are asking us to design education that respects the reality they are already living," said John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. "These findings are meaningful because they reflect what we hear from our students every day: They want flexibility, they want practical value, and they want to know that the time they invest in their education can connect to the goals they are working toward. Our responsibility is to keep reducing friction, keep strengthening relevance and keep helping students build confidence as they move through their academic journey."

Recent graduates report strong confidence in the value of their education

Among recent graduates surveyed:

88% believe University of Phoenix was worth it.

92% believe University of Phoenix provides a high-quality education.

92% agreed that if they had to do it all over again, they would attend University of Phoenix.

94% said they are proud to be a Phoenix.

The findings reinforce the role of student confidence in the educational experience — particularly for adult learners who may be returning to school while managing work, family and other responsibilities.

Flexibility remains central to the working adult learner experience

University of Phoenix is designed to support students balancing education with full and complex lives. In the survey, 94% of recent graduate respondents believe University of Phoenix provides the flexibility to balance family, work, school and life.

The University's model includes online learning, focused course progression and support designed around the needs of busy adults. For many learners, flexibility is not simply a convenience; it is a condition that makes returning to school possible.

Career-relevant education is a defining part of the experience

Recent graduates also reported strong agreement that their education connected to practical, career-relevant learning:

87% believe University of Phoenix prepared them for their career.

85% believe University of Phoenix helped them develop skills and knowledge that were immediately applicable to their careers.

85% believe University of Phoenix taught them to solve real-world problems.

University of Phoenix offers more than 100 online programs aligned to 300+ careers, with curriculum designed to help students build relevant skills throughout their academic experience. The University also provides access to career services and resources for active students and graduates through its Career Services for Life® commitment.

Built for Real Life: Education designed around adult learners

The survey findings informed the University's Built for Real Life messaging platform, which reflects the realities of working adults pursuing higher education. The model emphasizes:

Save time and money: Recent graduates reported confidence that University of Phoenix helped minimize the time required to complete their degree.

Recent graduates reported confidence that University of Phoenix helped minimize the time required to complete their degree. Exceptional flexibility: Recent graduates strongly affirmed the ability to balance school with work, family and life.

Recent graduates strongly affirmed the ability to balance school with work, family and life. Career-relevant education: Recent graduates reported that their education helped them develop immediately applicable skills and solve real-world problems.

Recent graduates reported that their education helped them develop immediately applicable skills and solve real-world problems. Phoenix pride: Recent graduates reported strong pride in being part of the University of Phoenix community.

"These results are not just satisfaction measures," Woods said. "They are indicators of fit. They tell us that when higher education is designed with adult learners in mind, students can see value not only at the end of the journey, but throughout the experience."

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix