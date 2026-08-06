Award-winning documentary features alumnus Brian Dickinson and his story of surviving Mount Everest after suddenly being struck with snow blindness

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that its documentary, "Brian Dickinson's Story of Success: How I Survived Mount Everest," has won a Gold Telly Award in the General Documentary category as part of the 47th Annual Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

University of Phoenix "Story of Success" documentary featuring alumnus Brian Dickinson wins Gold Telly Award.

The documentary tells the extraordinary story of University of Phoenix alumnus Brian Dickinson, a former University of Phoenix faculty member, U.S. Navy Special Operations Aviation rescue swimmer, author, adventurer and entrepreneur who survived a solo descent from Mount Everest after being struck with sudden snow blindness on the summit. The film is part of the University's ongoing Stories of Success documentary series, which highlights the resilience, determination and achievements of University of Phoenix alumni.

"This recognition reflects the power of authentic storytelling and the extraordinary impact of Brian Dickinson's journey," said April Worden, director of Alumni and Career Marketing at University of Phoenix. "Brian's story demonstrates perseverance, courage and purpose in the face of overwhelming adversity. We are honored to share experiences like his that inspire others to pursue their goals, overcome obstacles and continue moving forward."

The documentary is part of the University's ongoing Stories of Success series, available on the University of Phoenix YouTube channel. Through documentary storytelling, the series brings alumni experiences to life and offers viewers an in-depth look at the challenges, milestones and defining moments that have shaped their personal and professional journeys.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television content and receive entries from organizations, production companies and creators worldwide. Winners are selected across a broad range of categories encompassing television, film, digital media, branded content and online video.

The Gold Telly Award follows earlier industry recognition for the project. In April 2026, Brian Dickinson's Story of Success received a Gold ADDY® Award from the Phoenix Chapter of the American Advertising Federation as part of the University's six-award showing in the American Advertising Awards competition.

The documentary is available to view on the University of Phoenix YouTube channel.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix