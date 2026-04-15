University of Phoenix Chief Operating Officer Raghu Krishnaiah Joins Panel on Community‑Based Talent Pipelines at 2026 ASU+GSV Summit

Panel examined how local talent strategies can connect skills development with opportunity

PHOENIX, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Operating Officer at University of Phoenix, Raghu Krishnaiah, joined a panel discussion at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, held April 12–15 in San Diego, California, focused on strengthening community‑based talent pipelines and how workers can connect skills to career opportunity.

Krishnaiah participated in the session, "Grow Local: Recentering Community‑Based Talent Pipelines," which examined how community‑based initiatives and regional partnerships support residents in translating skills into career pathways where they live and work.

University of Phoenix Chief Operating Officer Raghu Krishnaiah.

"Communities are full of capable, motivated talent that employers seek," Krishnaiah said. "Our responsibility is to build friction free pathways that bring learners, educators, and employers together and connect talent to opportunity."

Session focus

The discussion centered on how community‑based talent pipelines function in practice and where gaps can emerge between skills development and career opportunities. Panelists explored how higher education partnerships, employers, and workforce systems contribute to connecting residents to local jobs, including the role of technology and AI as part of those conversations.

Krishnaiah referenced new findings from the University of Phoenix 2026 Career Optimism Index® study to provide context on how workers view skills development, opportunity, and confidence as they navigate career decisions, as well as strategies for building a future-ready workforce.

Key takeaways the panel explored

Actionable strategies for scaling local talent pipelines

The role of higher education partnerships in supporting regional workforce needs

How AI –enabled workforce infrastructure can support workforce development

Delivering measurable impact for community-based programs

Context on adult learners and workforce systems

Krishnaiah's experience with workforce engagement and upskilling have positioned him as a thought leader on generative AI and its role in workforce development, with particular focus on transformational efforts involving upskilling, reskilling, and data-driven insights. His insights on this and other workforce trends have been featured in University Business, Chief Executive, Executive Networks, eCampus News, Industry Week, and Forbes and Route Fifty, as well as conferences and leadership summits including SXSW EDU, World Summit AI, Leadership in the Age of Personalization Executive Summit, and PHX East Valley Partnership Annual Meeting.

Driven by a deep understanding of workforce trends, University of Phoenix created a career-focused, skills-aligned ecosystem for working adult learners and employer relationships. The ecosystem encompasses a data-driven and industry-informed approach to skills-aligned learning, authentic assessments, micro-credentials and skills badging, opportunities to have relevant work experience evaluated for potential academic credit, student support and career planning, and continued skill acquisition.

The ASU+GSV Summit convenes leaders across education, workforce development, and technology to examine how learning, talent development, and workforce systems can evolve together. University of Phoenix was named to the 2026 GSV 150, a list recognizing growth‑stage companies in education and workforce innovation.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix