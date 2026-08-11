University of Phoenix launches Communicating with Compassion and Empathy training pathway for healthcare organizations and teams

Four-hour training pathway helps employees strengthen empathetic communication skills, navigate sensitive conversations and build resilience in emotionally demanding workplace environments

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has launched "Communicating with Compassion and Empathy," a new professional development training pathway designed to help organizations strengthen empathetic communication, support employee well-being and navigate emotionally complex workplace interactions. The four-hour pathway provides practical learning experiences focused on active listening, emotional management, sensitive conversations and strategies for addressing compassion fatigue.

"As organizations continue to prioritize employee well-being and meaningful workplace interactions, there is growing value in helping employees develop communication skills that support empathy, understanding and professionalism," said Mukund Sudarsan, vice president and general manager of Professional Development Programs at University of Phoenix. "This pathway provides practical tools that can help employees communicate effectively, manage emotional situations and contribute to supportive workplace environments."

The pathway is designed for organizations seeking to strengthen communication and collaboration across teams, particularly in healthcare and other people-centered environments where employees regularly engage in sensitive or complex conversations.

Training pathway focuses on practical communication and resilience skills

Participants explore techniques for communicating with compassion, enhancing empathetic interactions through active listening and managing emotions effectively during workplace conversations. The pathway includes practical exercises designed to help learners recognize emotional triggers and apply empathy-focused communication strategies in real-world situations.

Key learning areas include:

Empathetic communication and active listening

Navigating sensitive conversations in healthcare settings

Recognizing and addressing compassion fatigue

Building resilience and a culture of empathy

Supporting communication in healthcare and people-centered workplaces

The pathway also explores approaches for managing complex interactions with patients and families, delivering sensitive information and addressing emotional responses in professional settings. Learners are introduced to strategies that can help build resilience and foster supportive workplace cultures through daily empathy practices.

Participants who successfully complete each skill module will earn a Certificate of Completion and Skill Badge for the corresponding skill. Organizations can register employees and track learner progress, with pathway access available for one year.

Workforce-focused professional development

University of Phoenix's professional development offerings deliver workforce-focused education solutions that align learning with operational priorities, supporting organizations as they adapt to evolving business demands. The University's approach emphasizes structured skill development through targeted training programs designed to reflect real-world workplace scenarios.

Learn more about the Communicating with Compassion and Empathy professional development pathway.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions

University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions helps companies align employee development to business strategy through skills-based solutions designed to address evolving workforce needs. Its Adaptable Skills Solutions brings together professional development, education savings and AI skills intelligence provided through Skillmore, a UOPX affiliate, to support workforce planning, retention and talent mobility. By combining data, tools and education resources, Workforce Solutions offers practical ways to identify skills gaps, inform workforce decisions and prepare employees for long-term adaptability in a rapidly changing workplace.

SOURCE University of Phoenix