University of Phoenix Dean Pamela Roggeman Shares Summer Learning Strategies for Families on The Parenting Cipher Podcast

College of Education Dean discusses preventing summer slide, supporting neurodivergent children, and building routines that promote academic and social-emotional development

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that Pamela Roggeman, Ed.D., dean of the College of Education, recently joined The Parenting Cipher podcast to discuss summer learning strategies that help children stay academically engaged during summer break while supporting their social-emotional development. During the episode, "Summer Break Without the Slide: Building Routines, Confidence, and Curiosity," Roggeman shared practical guidance for preventing summer slide, maintaining learning routines, and supporting neurodivergent children through everyday learning experiences.

University of Phoenix College of Education Dean Pamela Roggeman, PhD, shares summer learning strategies for families on The Parenting Cipher podcast.

University of Phoenix Dean Discusses Preventing Summer Slide

During the conversation, Dr. Roggeman discussed "summer slide," also known as summer learning loss, which can occur when students have fewer opportunities to practice academic skills during school breaks. She shared practical strategies families can use to incorporate reading, writing, communication and critical thinking into daily activities without replicating a traditional classroom environment.

Hosted by parent advocate Genie Dawkins, The Parenting Cipher explores topics relevant to families of neurodiverse children. The episode focused on helping parents create meaningful learning opportunities that support children's academic growth while preserving the enjoyment and flexibility of summer break.

Practical Summer Learning Strategies for Families

"Summer learning doesn't have to look like a classroom to be meaningful," said Roggeman. "Some of the most valuable learning experiences happen through everyday moments, whether that's reading together, planning a grocery budget, exploring a child's interests, or maintaining routines that help children feel confident and connected. When families encourage curiosity, communication and consistent learning habits, children can continue developing academic, social and life skills while still enjoying the freedom that makes summer special."

During the episode, Roggeman highlighted several strategies for summer learning success, including maintaining predictable daily routines, encouraging reading across books and digital formats, creating opportunities for writing and communication, and helping children apply academic concepts through real-world experiences.

Roggeman also discussed strategies that support neurodivergent learners, emphasizing confidence-building, self-advocacy and supporting social-emotional development as students prepare for a new school year. The conversation explored ways families can foster learning while recognizing and supporting each child's unique strengths, interests and needs.

Education Leadership Informed by Classroom Experience

Before entering higher education leadership, Roggeman spent 18 years as an award-winning high school English teacher. Today, she leads the University of Phoenix College of Education, which prepares aspiring educators and supports the professional development of those serving learners and communities across the country.

Through its College of Education, University of Phoenix supports educators, aspiring teachers and education leaders with programs and resources focused on effective teaching practices, learner success and educational innovation. Roggeman frequently shares insights on topics including student engagement, lifelong learning and strategies that support diverse learner populations.

Listen to the Full Podcast Episode

Throughout the conversation, Roggeman shares practical guidance for preventing summer learning loss, building learner confidence, supporting neurodivergent children and creating meaningful educational experiences through everyday family activities.

The full podcast episode, Summer Break Without the Slide: Building Routines, Confidence, and Curiosity, is available at: https://www.theparentingcipher.com/summer-slide-neurodivergent-kids/

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix