University of Phoenix honored with 2026 Blackboard Catalyst Award for Ethical AI Leadership

Recognition highlights University's academic AI pillars, responsible-use guidance and LMS-enabled learning experiences designed to help students build AI literacy

PHOENIX, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has been recognized as a winner of the 2026 Blackboard Catalyst Award for Ethical AI Leadership, honoring the institution's work to advance responsible, innovative, transparent, and student-centered uses of artificial intelligence in the learning environment.

University of Phoenix received a 2026 Blackboard Catalyst Award for Ethical AI Leadership, recognizing its work to advance the responsible use of artificial intelligence in higher education.

The recognition highlights a system-wide approach guided by the University's academic AI pillars: embed AI into programs and course content, leverage AI tools to enhance the learning experience, and weave AI into processes, policies and workflows. Through this framework, University of Phoenix has moved ethical AI from policy into practice by combining academic guidance, AI-enabled learning activities, student support resources and faculty engagement.

"AI is changing how people learn, work and solve problems, which means higher education has a responsibility to help students use these tools with judgment, transparency and integrity," said John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix. "This recognition reflects the thoughtful work of our academic and technology teams to build AI literacy into the student experience while keeping human judgment, faculty feedback and academic integrity at the center."

The Ethical AI Leadership Award recognizes leaders who model responsible, transparent, and inclusive AI use within Blackboard LMS, implementing safeguards that promote trust and equitable outcomes.

"We're inspired by the institutions and educators recognized through this year's Catalyst Awards," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Blackboard. "These winners represent the very best of innovation, collaboration, and commitment to learner success. Their work is helping shape the future of education in ways that are more accessible, engaging, and impactful for learners around the world."

AI integration at University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix has developed a practical, student-centered approach to AI integration that supports working adult learners as they navigate a rapidly changing workforce. The University's AI work includes:

Responsible-use guidance and resources: The Center for AI Resources provides foundational AI literacy, ethical-use guidance, academic integrity expectations, privacy and safety practices, and practical tools for students, faculty and staff.

The Center for AI Resources provides foundational AI literacy, ethical-use guidance, academic integrity expectations, privacy and safety practices, and practical tools for students, faculty and staff. AI-enabled learning experiences: Blackboard AI Conversations has been deployed in courses across multiple disciplines, giving students structured opportunities to engage in scenario-based AI interactions and receive faculty feedback.

Blackboard AI Conversations has been deployed in courses across multiple disciplines, giving students structured opportunities to engage in scenario-based AI interactions and receive faculty feedback. AI-supported student support: Phoenix Academic Support Service, known as PASS, provides AI-enabled academic and service support within the learning environment.

Phoenix Academic Support Service, known as PASS, provides AI-enabled academic and service support within the learning environment. Human-centered safeguards: Faculty feedback, academic integrity expectations and University-aligned AI guidance help students understand not only how to use AI, but when and why responsible use matters.

These efforts build on the University's broader commitment to career-relevant education for working adults, including skills-mapped curriculum, flexible online learning and student support designed around real life.

"AI becomes meaningful in education when students can practice with it, reflect on how they use it, and then receive guidance that helps them improve their abilities and skills," said Marc Booker, Ph.D., Vice Provost of Strategy at University of Phoenix. "Our goal has been to create learning experiences where AI is not treated as a shortcut, but as a tool students can learn to use responsibly, transparently and with purpose. By keeping faculty feedback and human judgment at the center, we are helping students build confidence using AI in ways that support their learning and prepare them for the expectations of a changing workplace."

About the Blackboard Catalyst Awards

Presented annually by Blackboard, the Catalyst Awards celebrate institutions and individuals around the world who are using Blackboard solutions to drive meaningful change in teaching, learning, accessibility, engagement, and institutional success. The awards recognize bold ideas, measurable impact, and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for learners everywhere.

Founded in 2005, the annual Blackboard Catalyst Awards recognize and celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence across Blackboard's global community of practice. Each year, winners are selected by a cross-functional team of Blackboard experts and reflect the creativity, dedication, and vision driving the future of education worldwide.

To learn more about the Catalyst Awards and see the full list of 2026 winners, visit blackboard.com/catalyst-awards.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix