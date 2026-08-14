University of Phoenix launches Nursing Communication and Resilience pathway to support healthcare workforce development

New professional development offering equips nursing teams with communication, de-escalation and resilience skills for high-pressure care environments

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has launched Nursing Communication and Resilience, a new professional development training pathway designed to help healthcare organizations strengthen communication skills, support workforce resilience and equip nursing teams with practical tools for navigating high-pressure care environments.

"As healthcare organizations continue to support employees in increasingly complex care environments, communication and resilience remain essential professional skills," said Mukund Sudarsan, vice president and general manager of Professional Development Programs at University of Phoenix. "This pathway provides practical learning experiences that can help nursing teams strengthen communication practices, navigate challenging interactions and support positive experiences for patients, families and colleagues."

The pathway focuses on communication and leadership practices that support effective patient and family interactions, team coordination and professional resilience. Through short-form, online learning experiences, participants develop skills that can help maintain communication discipline, support de-escalation efforts and strengthen collaboration when workplace pressures are highest.

Professional development designed for high-pressure healthcare settings

Unlike clinical competency training, the pathway focuses on communication and interpersonal skills that support healthcare professionals in their day-to-day interactions. The online modules are designed to fit into busy schedules while providing practical, workplace-relevant learning experiences through interactive scenarios and exercises.

Key learning areas include:

Handling sensitive conversations in healthcare

Active and empathetic listening

Strategies for mitigating compassion fatigue

Developing employee self-awareness

Participants explore structured approaches for navigating difficult patient and family conversations, managing emotional responses, recognizing signs of compassion fatigue and building communication practices that support effective collaboration and patient-centered interactions.

Supporting workforce resilience and communication effectiveness

The pathway is designed for healthcare organizations seeking to invest in professional development opportunities that support employee well-being, communication effectiveness and team collaboration. By focusing on skills that can be applied in real-world healthcare settings, organizations can provide learning opportunities that align with the demands of modern care environments.

Available entirely online, the pathway features 60- to 90-minute training modules that can be accessed anytime and are built on evidence-based learning principles. Participants who successfully complete pathway requirements earn Certificates of Completion and Skill Badges that can be shared on professional platforms.

Workforce-focused professional development

University of Phoenix's professional development offerings deliver workforce-focused education solutions that align learning with operational priorities, supporting organizations as they adapt to evolving business demands. The University's approach emphasizes structured skill development through targeted training programs designed to reflect real-world workplace scenarios.

Learn more here about the Nursing Communication and Resilience pathway.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions

University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions helps companies align employee development to business strategy through skills-based solutions designed to address evolving workforce needs. Its Adaptable Skills Solutions brings together professional development, education savings and AI skills intelligence provided through Skillmore, a UOPX affiliate, to support workforce planning, retention and talent mobility. By combining data, tools and education resources, Workforce Solutions offers practical ways to identify skills gaps, inform workforce decisions and prepare employees for long-term adaptability in a rapidly changing workplace.

SOURCE University of Phoenix