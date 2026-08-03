University of Phoenix Provost John Woods contributes to new UPCEA Hallmarks of Excellence in Digital Learning Enterprises

National framework advances institution-wide leadership for learner-centered digital learning, workforce alignment and responsible innovation

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer, contributed to UPCEA's newly released Hallmarks of Excellence in Digital Learning Enterprises, a national framework designed to help higher education leaders integrate digital learning across institutional strategy, operations and the learner experience. Woods served as a contributing author for Hallmark 6, "External Advocacy and Leadership Beyond the Institution."

What are the UPCEA Hallmarks of Excellence in Digital Learning Enterprises?

Released July 29, 2026, the Hallmarks reflect the evolution of online education a decade ago from an individual modality or program into core institutional infrastructure today. The framework addresses the leadership, governance, academic, operational, financial, regulatory and technological capabilities institutions need to sustain high-quality digital learning enterprises. It was developed through an approximately six-month collaborative process involving more than 80 chief online learning officers and was reviewed and endorsed by leaders and organizations across higher education.

The 2026 framework updates UPCEA's 2016 Hallmarks of Excellence in Online Leadership for an environment in which digital learning is increasingly connected to institutional resilience, workforce relevance, learner mobility and lifelong learning. The seven Hallmarks address internal leadership, entrepreneurial initiatives, instructional support, learner support, technology and digital innovation, external leadership, and professionalism, ethics and stewardship.

"The Hallmarks reflect where higher education is today: Digital learning is part of an institution's academic infrastructure and must be designed around educational quality, learner needs and workforce relevance," said Woods. "At University of Phoenix, that means connecting curriculum, assessment and recognition so learners can understand and communicate the skills they are developing as they progress. It was a privilege to work with colleagues across the field on a framework that can help institutions lead this work with greater clarity, accountability and trust."

Leadership for an integrated digital learning enterprise

The Hallmarks emphasize that successful digital learning requires more than placing existing courses online. Institutions must coordinate academic affairs, technology, enrollment, finance, regulatory compliance and learner support around a cohesive strategy.

At a high level, the framework calls on higher education leaders to:

Treat digital learning as a core expression of institutional mission and strategy

Build integrated, learner-centered systems across academic and administrative functions

Align programs, credentials and learning experiences with workforce and market needs

Make evidence of learning more discoverable, portable and trusted

Establish enduring governance and leadership capabilities that support responsible innovation

The framework is intended as an adaptable leadership resource rather than a prescriptive checklist, recognizing that institutions differ in mission, scale, governance, resources and the learners they serve.

Woods' contribution to Hallmark 6 focuses on the responsibility of academic leaders to extend institutional leadership beyond the university. The Hallmark addresses engagement with employers, workforce organizations, policymakers, accreditors, professional associations and communities, as well as the importance of credential portability and learner mobility. It positions external advocacy as a strategic leadership responsibility grounded in academic quality, transparent institutional practices and demonstrable learner outcomes.

Connecting national leadership to University practice

As provost and chief academic officer, Woods leads University of Phoenix's academic mission and career-relevant academic programs, including the assessment of student learning, instructional innovation, accreditation and institutional reporting. His team develops learning outcomes intended to align academic experiences with employer expectations and the skills learners need in a rapidly changing workforce.

Woods' leadership is reflected in the University's ongoing work to connect learning, assessment and skills recognition. University of Phoenix has mapped curriculum and assessments to career-relevant skills, allowing learners to build skills profiles and earn digital badges that provide shareable evidence of assessed capabilities.

"The future of learning will require institutions to make what learners know and can do more visible throughout their educational journey, not only at graduation," Woods said. "That requires leadership across curriculum, assessment, technology, credentialing and employer engagement. UPCEA's Hallmarks provide an important foundation for institutions working to build those capabilities responsibly and at scale."

Learn more about the Hallmarks of Excellence in Digital Learning Enterprises through UPCEA.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix