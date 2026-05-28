University of Phoenix releases Alumni Chronicles Magazine marking 50 years of serving adult learners

Spring 2026 issue features alumni perspectives, research, community engagement and institutional milestones

PHOENIX, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has released the Spring 2026 issue of Alumni Chronicles Magazine, marking the institution's 50th anniversary. Available in both digital and print formats, the issue highlights alumni accomplishments while connecting readers with career-focused insights and University news. Leveraging the University's network of more than one million alumni and active chapters across the country, Alumni Chronicles Magazine builds on the foundation of the popular Alumni Chronicles blog.

"This anniversary issue of Alumni Chronicles Magazine celebrates the many paths University of Phoenix alumni have taken and the contributions they continue to make in their communities and professions," said April Worden, director of Alumni and Career Marketing at University of Phoenix. "Their stories reflect the lasting value of an education built for real life – designed to meet learners where they are."

Founded in 1976, University of Phoenix was established to expand access to higher education for adults balancing work, family and school. In recognition of this milestone, the Spring 2026 issue brings together retrospective features and current alumni perspectives, illustrating how learners have engaged with education throughout the University's evolution.

Titled "University of Phoenix Turns 50!," the magazine presents stories that inform, inspire and celebrate alumni across their professional journeys, including:

New at the U: A selection of recent University updates, including a TEDx talk by a University of Phoenix alum, an alumna recognized with the Milken Educator Award and homecoming updates



A selection of recent University updates, including a TEDx talk by a University of Phoenix alum, an alumna recognized with the Milken Educator Award and homecoming updates The Rise of a Phoenix: A retrospective outlining milestones across the University's 50-year history, from its founding in 1976 through the expansion of online learning and academic programs over time



A retrospective outlining milestones across the University's 50-year history, from its founding in 1976 through the expansion of online learning and academic programs over time Janet Walsh Takes the Reins of Leadership: A profile of alumna and Birchtree Global CEO Janet Walsh, reflecting on her leadership path and professional experience



A profile of alumna and Birchtree Global CEO Janet Walsh, reflecting on her leadership path and professional experience Lighting the Way: A profile of three University of Phoenix alumni whose accomplishments not only inspire their communities and future University of Phoenix grads but earned them a place within the University of Phoenix Alumni Luminary program. The Alumni Luminaries program reflects the breadth of leadership roles held by University of Phoenix graduates across sectors, with 56% of Alumni Luminaries serving in industry leadership roles, including 15 alumni in leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies.

In addition to the magazine, University of Phoenix offers several alumni resources, including career support, professional development discounts, networking opportunities, and access to the Career Services for Life® commitment. These services provide ongoing guidance in career planning, résumé building, interview preparation, and more.

University of Phoenix alumni interested sharing their story for Alumni Chronicles can submit their information here. To connect with a local alumni chapter and explore networking opportunities, visit our alumni chapters page.

Read the Spring 2026 issue of Alumni Chronicles Magazine here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix