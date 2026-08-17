University of Phoenix Releases White Paper on Building and Scaling Competency-Based Education Programs

Publication examines the University's journey developing a competency-based education model for working adult learners and shares lessons learned from more than 5,000 program graduates

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has released a new white paper detailing the institution's approach to designing, implementing and scaling competency-based education (CBE) programs for working adult learners. Drawing on more than six years of program development and experience supporting more than 5,000 CBE graduates, the publication provides insights into the strategies, technologies and continuous improvement processes used to build the University's competency-based education model.

The white paper, "A Holistic Perspective to Creating Successful CBE Programs at Scale," explores how the University designed and launched a competency-based education framework as an alternative learning modality within select programs. The publication outlines the development of a non-term academic structure, the redesign of courses around demonstrated competencies, and the implementation of learning tools and technologies intended to support adult learners.

"Competency-based education allows us to rethink traditional approaches to program design and content delivery with the needs of working adults at the center of the learning process," said Marc Booker, Ph.D., vice provost of Strategy at University of Phoenix and co-author of the paper. "This white paper shares the lessons we learned throughout that journey, from building the initial framework for this innovative design to continuously refining the model. We hope these insights contribute to ongoing conversations about how institutions can create flexible pathways that help learners advance their education while demonstrating learning in a competency based framework that strengthen skills signals to employers."

Designing a Competency-Based Education Model for Adult Learners

According to the white paper, the University's competency-based education model was developed to support learners seeking greater flexibility in how they progress through graduate-level coursework. The CBE framework was engineered to operate within a non-term academic structure and was built through a comprehensive redesign of program courses focused on demonstrated mastery of competencies.

The publication details how the University leveraged learning technologies and support systems designed to improve the student experience while reducing the cost of program delivery.

Continuous Improvement Through Feedback and Innovation

The white paper also examines the role of agile methodologies and continuous improvement practices in the evolution of the competency-based education model. Student and faculty feedback informed ongoing adjustments to academic and support services, enabling the University to refine program delivery and address emerging learner needs.

These iterative improvements contributed to the growth of the University's competency-based education offerings and the expansion of programs that have now served more than 5,000 graduates over a little more than six years.

Sharing Lessons Learned in Scaling Competency-Based Education

Developed as a resource for higher education leaders and practitioners, the white paper offers a behind-the-scenes perspective on the challenges, opportunities and operational considerations involved in designing and scaling competency-based education programs.

As detailed in the publication, the framework created a pathway through which qualified students in select graduate programs may complete a degree in less than one year for less than $11,000, while maintaining a focus on educational quality, learner support and workforce-relevant skill development.

The white paper was authored by a multidisciplinary team of University of Phoenix faculty and leaders with expertise in competency-based education, student success, learning innovation and academic strategy. Authors include Dan Barker, director of student services; Marc Booker, Ph.D., vice provost of strategy; Justin Hallock, senior director of change management and Prosci Certified Change Practitioner; Niraj Kohli, practitioner faculty; Leanna Montoya, senior faculty training specialist; Mary Elizabeth Smith, director of learning innovation strategy in the Center for Teaching and Learning; Joe Tate, senior director of program and policy implementation and associate faculty; Kari Vorderlwandwehr, senior faculty training specialist; and Roy Whitmore, program chair in the College of Business and Information Technology.

The white paper is available for download here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix