University of Phoenix scholars examine how faculty define rigor in online college courses

Published in the Journal of Educators Online, the literature review examines teaching, grading, course management and faculty support in online learning environments for nontraditional students.

PHOENIX, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the publication of a new article by scholars Jennifer L. James, Ph.D., Karen Myers, DNP, and Olivia Miller, M.A., in the Journal of Educators Online. The article, "Studying Faculty Perceptions of Rigor in Online College Courses: Compromising or Accommodating? A Literature Review," examines how faculty perceive academic rigor when teaching, grading and managing online courses for nontraditional students.

The systematic literature review used the PRISMA 2020 method to organize peer-reviewed literature published from 2018 to 2023. The authors examined faculty perceptions of online teaching rigor before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, including perceptions related to course management, academic integrity, student engagement, assessment practices, technology and institutional support.

"Rigor in online education should not be reduced to whether a course is hard or whether faculty make accommodations," said James, lead author and research fellow in the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. "Our review suggests that rigor is shaped by course design, assessment practices, faculty preparation, student engagement and the realities of teaching nontraditional students online. When institutions support faculty with clear expectations, training and resources, rigor and responsiveness can work together rather than compete."

Key findings based on five main themes in the literature reviewed

The literature review found that faculty perceptions of rigor in online courses are shaped by multiple factors, including course design, student engagement, academic integrity concerns, technology access, workload and professional development. The article identifies five main themes in the literature reviewed:

Experience with online teaching: Faculty varied in their comfort with online teaching and technology, with some reporting opportunities to learn new tools and others noting technical challenges and increased workload.

Faculty varied in their comfort with online teaching and technology, with some reporting opportunities to learn new tools and others noting technical challenges and increased workload. Perceived effectiveness of online learning: Faculty perceptions were mixed, with some studies indicating online learning outcomes could equal or surpass face-to-face courses, while others reflected concern that online learning may be less effective in some contexts.

Faculty perceptions were mixed, with some studies indicating online learning outcomes could equal or surpass face-to-face courses, while others reflected concern that online learning may be less effective in some contexts. Challenges and support needed: Faculty reported challenges related to technology, broadband access, workload and the need for professional development and institutional support.

Faculty reported challenges related to technology, broadband access, workload and the need for professional development and institutional support. Benefits of online teaching: Faculty recognized benefits including flexibility, accessibility, opportunities to share materials and new ways to engage students.

Faculty recognized benefits including flexibility, accessibility, opportunities to share materials and new ways to engage students. Future of online education: Many faculty indicated online and blended learning would continue to grow after the pandemic, while also noting the need for clearer expectations and sustained support.

The authors note that despite extensive research on academic rigor for students, there is less common ground on how faculty perceive the challenges of facilitating online courses for nontraditional students.

The study also points to areas for future research, including how deadline extensions affect faculty workload and perceptions of rigor, how faculty approach student requests to resubmit assignments, and how faculty manage emotionally challenging online course facilitation. The authors recommend further examination of student perceptions of rigor in online classes and the instructor's role in shaping student expectations.

The publication contributes to broader research on online higher education at a time when institutions continue to evaluate how course quality, academic integrity, flexibility and student support intersect in digital learning environments.

About the authors

The authors are affiliates of the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), housed within the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, which supports scholarly research and collaboration on topics related to teaching and learning, online and in-person education, educational technology strategies, and educational policies, practices and theories.

Jennifer L. James, Ph.D., is a research fellow in CEITR at the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. She is an English professor, researcher and subject matter expert with more than 24 years of experience designing and teaching developmental, introductory and advanced writing courses. Dr. James earned her Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from University of Phoenix in 2019 and is a published scholar, certified journal reviewer, guest speaker, workshop designer and faculty mentor.

Karen Myers, DNP, is a research fellow in CEITR and an online nurse educator. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice with a focus in Nursing Education from Duquesne University. Myers teaches Leadership and Management for RN to BSN and MSN students and is a DNP Project Chair at University of Phoenix College of Nursing. She has been recognized with University of Phoenix Phoenix500, John Sperling Distinguished Faculty Award and Faculty of the Year honors.

Olivia Miller is a research fellow in CEITR and an online media educator. She earned her master's degree at the University of Memphis with a focus on documenting the early digital divide in Memphis City Schools. Miller teaches online entry-level and media courses in the College of General Studies at University of Phoenix. She has been recognized with the University of Phoenix John Sperling Distinguished Faculty Award and Faculty of the Year honors.

The full article, "Studying Faculty Perceptions of Rigor in Online College Courses: Compromising or Accommodating? A Literature Review," is available in the Journal of Educators Online, 23(1), at https://doi.org/10.9743/JEO.2026.23.1.22.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix