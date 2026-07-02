University of Phoenix student recognized as Fairfax County Public Schools' 2026 Outstanding School-Based Operational Employee

Kimberly Roman honored for supporting students, families and colleagues while pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education

PHOENIX, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix recognizes student Kimberly Roman, who has been named the 2026 Outstanding School-Based Operational Employee by Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). Roman, an instructional assistant at Spring Hill Elementary School in Virginia, received the recognition for her dedication to supporting students, fostering connections with families and contributing to a positive learning environment. According to FCPS, the award recognizes operational employees who have made unique and exceptional contributions to their schools and communities.

FCPS is one of the largest public school districts in the United States, serving students throughout Northern Virginia. The district's Outstanding Employee Awards program recognizes employees whose service, collaboration and commitment support student success and strengthen school communities.

"Kimberly's recognition reflects the profound impact dedicated education professionals can have on students, families and their school communities," said Pamela Roggeman, Ed.D., dean of the College of Education at University of Phoenix. "Her commitment to supporting learners and her passion for serving others exemplify the qualities that help create meaningful educational experiences. We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition."

Recognition Highlights Commitment to Students and Families

Roman serves in a preschool classroom at Spring Hill Elementary School, where she utilizes Applied Behavior Analysis and verbal behavior strategies to support students on the autism spectrum. In its recognition announcement, FCPS highlighted her work mentoring colleagues, supporting families and helping create a positive educational environment for her students. The district also noted her ability to draw upon both personal and professional experience when supporting families navigating an autism diagnosis.

According to FCPS, Roman's connections to the Spring Hill Elementary community span more than a decade, during which she has served in multiple roles while building strong relationships with students, families and fellow educators.

Balancing Professional Experience and Educational Goals

Balancing her professional responsibilities with her academic journey, Roman is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education at University of Phoenix while continuing her work supporting students and families at Spring Hill Elementary School.

"Receiving this recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the support of my colleagues, students and families," said Roman. "Every day, I have the opportunity to help young learners grow and build confidence, and that experience continues to inspire my educational goals. As I pursue my Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education at University of Phoenix, I am gaining knowledge and perspectives that complement my work in the classroom and reinforce my commitment to supporting students and their families."

The announcement was made as part of the Fairfax County Public Schools 2026 Outstanding Employee Awards program. Roman was selected for recognition based on her contributions to students, colleagues and families and her commitment to fostering a supportive educational environment.

For additional information about the award, visit the FCPS recognition page.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix