University of Phoenix student survey points to responsible use, judgment and real-world practice as foundations of AI readiness

The Spring 2026 AI Student Survey received 5,419 submitted surveys from students enrolled in selected course sections across the University's colleges. Seventy-eight percent of respondents report using at least one AI tool, showing that AI is already part of many students' lives. Their learning priorities, however, extend beyond tool familiarity: 52% want to learn more about using AI responsibly for coursework, 48% want to learn how to cite AI tools and 41% want to learn how to evaluate accuracy and avoid misinformation.

The findings indicate student priorities that align with University of Phoenix's academic AI pillars, a three-part framework established earlier this year to embed practical AI knowledge and responsible-use habits across degree programs, learning experiences and academic practices.

"AI readiness isn't measured by how quickly someone can get an answer from a tool. It is demonstrated by whether a learner can evaluate that answer, understand its limitations, use it responsibly and know when their own judgment must lead," said John Woods, PhD, provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. "Our students are prioritizing clear academic expectations, opportunities to practice and field-relevant examples — priorities that closely align with our academic AI pillars and the kind of AI literacy higher education needs to help learners build with AI now being part of both learning and work."

What do students say AI readiness requires?

When students were asked what AI topics or skills they would like to learn more about, their priorities emphasized responsible decision-making alongside practical proficiency:

52% selected using AI responsibly for coursework

48% selected how to cite AI tools

41% selected how to evaluate accuracy and avoid misinformation

32% selected AI risks and limitations

27% selected AI for career readiness

24% selected prompting techniques

The findings suggest students want more than tool proficiency or prompting; they also want a stronger understanding about responsible use, citation, accuracy and AI's risks and limitations.

How can AI support learning without replacing student thinking?

Students' open-ended responses add context to the responsible-use findings. Comments addressed the validity and accuracy of AI-generated information, ethical use, preserving authentic work and personal voice, and maintaining human skills such as critical thinking, learning and writing — reinforcing that effective AI use also requires knowing when human thinking remains essential. Examples of comments from the survey include:

"I have never really considered using AI tools before…However, I am open to learning and understanding how AI tools can be used responsibly, especially in an educational setting."

"I would include a step-by-step guide."

"More interactive, hands-on learning tools such as simulations and real-world practice scenarios."

"As a Business and Healthcare Administration student who also works in…business intelligence, I would benefit from real examples showing how to use AI ethically for research, data analysis, and professional documentation."

Students want to see, practice and evaluate AI in real-world contexts

Students provided a clear picture of how applied AI learning can support readiness. When asked what would help them feel more prepared to use AI in their career field and program coursework:

59% selected real examples from their field

51% selected step-by-step demonstrations

43% selected tutorials on industry-specific AI tools

40% selected hands-on assignments with workplace scenarios

31% selected opportunities to practice prompting or evaluating AI output

Together, the findings point to an applied learning sequence: show learners how AI is used, model the process, provide opportunities to practice and build judgment by evaluating the result.

Student priorities align with University of Phoenix academic AI pillars

University of Phoenix established its academic AI pillars in February 2026 as a three-part framework for helping working adult learners develop practical AI knowledge and responsible-use habits that translate across academic and workplace contexts:

Pillar 1: Embed AI into programs and course content.

Pillar 2: Leverage AI tools to enhance the learning experience.

Pillar 3: Weave AI into processes, policies and workflows.

While the framework predates the Spring 2026 student survey, the new findings provide an additional student-informed lens on many of the dimensions the pillars are designed to address.

How does the Center for AI Resources support responsible AI readiness?

The Center for AI Resources serves as the student-facing component of the University's broader AI academic approach, providing a central pathway to guidance on responsible, safe and effective AI use. Student responses show strong expectations for that kind of support. When asked what they would expect to find in the Center:

87% selected how to use AI responsibly in coursework

80% selected what the University considers acceptable AI use, including policies, expectations and examples

69% selected how to check AI output for accuracy and avoid misinformation

56% selected career examples showing how AI is used in their field

The responses indicate that students are seeking responsible-use standards, academic clarity, accuracy verification and career relevance. The findings can inform continued planning for the Center, discipline- and field-specific examples and resources supporting students at different stages of AI readiness.

Together, the University's academic framework and the new student evidence point toward an approach to AI readiness that pairs practical skill-building with responsible use, critical evaluation and human judgment.

About the University of Phoenix AI Student Survey

The Spring 2026 AI Student Survey was deployed in selected course sections across University of Phoenix colleges to understand how students are using AI and what they need to use it responsibly and effectively in academic and professional settings. The survey was designed to identify broad student patterns and inform student support, curriculum conversations, college-level planning and continued development of AI learning resources.

Survey links were embedded within selected courses and aligned to a small course-point value. Participation also included an opportunity to enter a drawing for one of five $100 Amazon e-gift cards. No individual survey question was required.

Among 9,315 students enrolled in the selected course sections, 5,419 submitted surveys, resulting in a 58% response rate. Because questions were optional, response totals and denominators vary by question. The survey generated 9,890 coded comments across its open-response areas.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix