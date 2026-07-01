University of Phoenix to launch three-year Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration for experienced professionals

New 90-credit professional track degree in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is designed for professionals with at least three years of relevant industry experience and includes general education, upper-division coursework, electives, practitioner faculty expertise and a required capstone

PHOENIX, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces today that it has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), hlcommission.org, to launch its first three-year bachelor's degree pathway, the three-year Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration, with new enrollments expected to begin in September 2026.

The program is designed for eligible industry professionals with at least three years of relevant experience who are seeking a structured pathway to complete a bachelor's degree while building on the knowledge, responsibilities and professional context they bring to the classroom.

The launch comes during the University's 50th anniversary year and reflects its long-standing focus on rethinking higher education around the lives of working adults as industry professionals. Based in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, the program is designed as a 90-credit bachelor's degree pathway that combines general education, upper-division coursework, a required capstone, practitioner faculty expertise and an optional pathway for graduate study.

At a glance:

The three-year Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration is designed for eligible industry professionals with at least three years of relevant experience

The program is structured as a 90-credit bachelor's degree pathway

The program includes 36 general education credits, 12 elective credits and 42 upper-division credits in the required course of study

Students must complete a minimum of 30 credits at University of Phoenix

The program includes the required CJA/486 Administration Capstone, designed to integrate competencies studied throughout the curriculum

The program is housed in the University's College of Social and Behavioral Sciences

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences faculty average 27.7 years of professional experience

The program includes an optional Criminal Justice/Security Master's Pathway for eligible students considering graduate study

"Three-year bachelor's degree programs are raising important considerations across higher education about time, experience, quality and student outcomes," said John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix. "This is about designing a clearer, more intentional pathway for working adults. Our first three-year bachelor's degree program keeps the focus where it belongs: on academic quality, defined learning outcomes and a structure that respects students' time."

A national shift toward redesigned bachelor's pathways

The launch comes as colleges, universities, accreditors and state systems across the country explore three-year bachelor's degree models as one response to concerns about affordability, time-to-degree, workforce alignment and the value of higher education.

For University of Phoenix, the three-year Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration represents an intentional redesign for working adults already working in the field. The program maintains a structured academic framework that includes general education requirements, upper-division coursework, field-specific study and a required capstone.

The University's skills-mapped curriculum and experience delivering career-relevant degree programs provides a foundational approach uniquely suited to degree design and implementation in this type of focused professional track pathway.

Designed for experienced industry professionals

University of Phoenix has long focused on serving working adults who are balancing school with work, family and other responsibilities. The three-year Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration builds on that focus by creating a structured three-year pathway for eligible students who bring at least three years of relevant industry experience to their academic work.

The program is designed to help students build knowledge and skills that may support a range of professional goals in criminal justice-related environments. Law enforcement, courts, and corrections or related roles vary by agency, jurisdiction and position. Criminal justice occupations may include requirements beyond completion of a degree program.

"Working adults do not all come to higher education from the same starting point," said Franzi Walsh, DBA, MPA, Associate Dean of the Criminal Justice, Public Administration and Security programs in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "Experienced professionals bring knowledge from the field, and higher education should be able to design pathways that are rigorous, transparent and relevant to that experience. This program reflects that idea: It is built for eligible professionals, grounded in academic quality and designed to connect learning with the realities of criminal justice administration."

While the program requires at least three years of criminal justice industry experience, students entering the program may bring different levels of prior learning and experience, including transfer credit, military experience or completed certificate coursework. University of Phoenix is a transfer-friendly institution and encourages prospective and current students to explore time and saving opportunities related to transfer credit and credit for prior learning. The program does have a minimum residency requirement, that 30 program credits be completed at University of Phoenix.

In its approach to the launch of its first three-year bachelor's degree program, University of Phoenix emphasizes academic quality, student fit, transparency and ongoing review. The three-year Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration degree program is expected to launch in September 2026.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix