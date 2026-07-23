University of Phoenix Vice Provost Shares Learning Mobility and Transfer Insights at AACRAO Annual Conference

Marc Booker, Ph.D., presented sessions on transfer articulation, credit for prior learning and competency-based education at national higher education conference

PHOENIX, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix Vice Provost for Strategy, Marc Booker, Ph.D., participated in The Assembly, the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers' (AACRAO) annual conference focused on learning mobility. Dr. Booker led two discussions designed to support institutions navigating evolving approaches to recognizing prior learning and evaluating transfer credit.

AACRAO is a non-profit, voluntary, professional association working to make higher education more responsive to learner needs. With a membership of nearly 14,000 higher education professionals representing approximately 2,300 institutions in more than 40 countries, the association provides advocacy, research, and policy-based guidance and training to higher education professionals to smooth the path for learners at every stage of their journey.

"As learners increasingly build knowledge and skills through a variety of educational and professional experiences, institutions have an opportunity to examine how learning is recognized and applied toward academic progress as a mechanism for learning mobility," said Dr. Booker. "Conversations at The Assembly focused on transfer, articulation, credit for prior learning and competency-based education, and the role these practices can play in supporting learner mobility across higher education as a societal good."

The conference brought together higher education leaders and practitioners to explore policies, practices and innovations that support learner mobility and help students receive recognition for learning acquired across a variety of educational and professional experiences.

Sessions Focused on Learning Recognition and Transfer

Booker presented the following sessions during The Assembly:

Transfer Articulation 101

This session provided an overview of transfer and articulation practices for professionals newer to the field. Discussion topics included transfer and articulation requirements, general principles for evaluating transfer credit, building effective articulation partnerships, and approaches to handling credit for prior learning.

CPL and CBE: Are They Siblings, Cousins, or Maybe Even Frenemies?

This session explored similarities and distinctions between credit for prior learning and competency-based education as institutions continue to expand approaches to recognizing learning. Topics included evaluating learning acquired through different pathways and developing processes that support learning recognition across campuses and educational environments.

In his role at University of Phoenix, Booker oversees critical path academic initiatives to improve the student experience such as learning platform implementations, curricular enhancements, and developing empathetic solutions to drive improved student outcomes through data. Booker also served as dean of the Pacific Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (PACRAO) Leadership Development Institute in 2023 and was President of PACRAO in 2016. In 2020, Booker received a Hall of Fame recognition from Blackboard for his contributions in providing thought leadership and innovation in education.

Booker was recently named the recipient of the AACRAO Thomas A. Bilger Award for 2024 for his leadership and service to the organization and received the UPCEA® Business & Operations Award for Operational Excellence for 2024 for his role in leading alignment of technical and non-technical resources to improve academic outcomes for students.

Booker has been an employee of the University of Phoenix since 2001.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix