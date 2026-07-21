University of Phoenix Leaders Present at Building Blackboard Together 2026

Presentations explored learning technology, accessibility and online pedagogy as higher education adapts to an AI-enabled future

PHOENIX, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix leaders shared insights on artificial intelligence, accessibility, online learning and student support at Building Blackboard Together 2026, Blackboard's flagship user conference, held July 13-15 in Dallas, Texas. The conference brought together educators, institutional leaders and industry experts to explore innovations, technologies and emerging practices shaping the future of teaching and learning.

Representing University of Phoenix were Marc Booker, Ph.D., vice provost of strategy; Kelly Hermann, vice president of Accessibility and Student Affairs; and Erin Amsden, group product manager. Through presentations and panel discussions, the leaders shared perspectives on responsible AI adoption, accessibility leadership, student engagement and the evolving role of learning technologies in supporting institutional goals and student success.

"Building Blackboard Together provides an opportunity to engage with peers across higher education who are navigating many of the same opportunities and challenges around technology, accessibility and learning mobility," said Dr. Booker. "These conversations help advance practical approaches for supporting learners while thoughtfully integrating innovation into the educational experience."

During the conference, University of Phoenix was also recognized with the 2026 Blackboard Catalyst Award for Ethical AI Leadership, which honors institutions advancing responsible, transparent and inclusive approaches to artificial intelligence that promote trust and equitable outcomes for learners and educators. The recognition follows the University's ongoing efforts to support AI literacy, responsible use and AI-enabled learning experiences.

Exploring the Expanding Role of the Learning Management System

As part of the Strategic Leadership Summit, Booker served as a panelist for "The LMS as Mission-Critical: Connecting Learning, Experience & Evidence." The session examined how learning management systems are evolving beyond course management to support learning, engagement and institutional insight across the student lifecycle.

Panelists discussed how institutions are leveraging learning technologies alongside student information systems to support teaching and learning, advising, co-curricular engagement and data-informed decision-making while addressing increasing expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, student success and accountability.

Sharing Lessons from AI-Powered Student Support

Booker also presented "Scaling AI-Powered Support Across the Student Experience at University of Phoenix," a session focused on the University's process for expanding its AI support assistant across the online classroom environment, moving from proof of concept to full-scale deployment over a six-month period.

In addition, Booker participated in "Online Pedagogy to Drive Institutional Growth: Best Practices and Success Stories," a panel discussion exploring how institutions are designing engaging online learning experiences and leveraging Blackboard technologies to support quality course delivery and student engagement.

Advancing Accessibility Leadership

Hermann joined the session "Communicating Up: Turning Accessibility Work into Leadership-Ready Stories." The presentation focused on strategies for translating accessibility initiatives into narratives, evidence and visualizations that resonate with institutional leaders.

The discussion explored ways to connect accessibility efforts to broader institutional priorities, demonstrate impact through data and support informed decision-making that advances accessibility and learner success.

Examining Emerging Challenges in Artificial Intelligence

Amsden served as a panelist for "Agentic AI in Pedagogy: Threats and Opportunities." The session addressed the growing influence of agentic AI and its implications for academic integrity, assessment design and learner engagement.

Panelists explored how technology, pedagogy and security practices can work together to promote authentic student work while helping institutions balance innovation with responsible AI implementation.

Contributing to the Future of Teaching and Learning

Amsden, Booker and Hermann are key members of University of Phoenix's dynamic leadership team, frequently invited to share their expertise at prestigious national conferences and events. In 2026, University leaders will participate in the ASU + GSV Summit, 1EdTech Learning Impact Conference, SXSW EDU Conference, and PESC Data Summit. These engagements underscore the University's commitment to innovation and thought leadership in higher education, providing valuable insights and fostering collaborations that drive the future of learning.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix