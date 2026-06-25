Unleash Your Ultimate Kaiju! Godziburst and Godzilla Scramble Figures Available for Pre-Order Starting June 25

Designed for both longtime Godzilla fans and a new generation of monster lovers, Godziburst reimagines iconic kaiju with bold colors, dynamic visual effects, and interchangeable parts that inspire endless creativity and action-packed play. Fans can swap limbs, effects, and accessories to create one-of-a-kind monster mashups and bring their imagination to life.

Features of Godziburst Figures:

3.5" scale figures inspired by iconic Godzilla characters

Interchangeable limbs, effects, and weapon accessories

Detailed sculpting and character likeness

5-7 points of articulation for dynamic posing and play

The excitement doesn't stop with the figures. Godziburst also introduces a series of original animated short episodes that expand the universe beyond the toys. Each action-filled episode brings the characters to life with epic battles and monster-sized storytelling. Every Godziburst package includes a QR code that unlocks access to the stop-motion series online.

In addition to Godziburst, Bandai is releasing Godzilla Scramble. These figures transform from an egg shape into the iconic kaiju form and back again. What makes these figures stand out are the bold and playful patterns. Fans can collect 7 new figures, with designs like zebra, ice cream, hamburger, and the RARE 1/36 CHASE Godzilla with its own unique design for fans to discover.

Features of Godzilla Scramble Figures:

Comes in an egg shaped design

Once transformed, each figure stands at 4.5-inches tall

Has the capability to be displayed either as an egg or transformed

"Godzilla has captivated fans for generations, and with Godziburst and Godzilla Scramble, we're introducing fresh new ways to experience these iconic monsters," said Tomoaki Ishikawa, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "Whether fans are customizing epic kaiju battles with interchangeable Godziburst figures or discovering the fun surprises and transformations of Godzilla Scramble, these new lines encourage creativity, collectability, and imaginative play while celebrating the larger-than-life world of Godzilla."

For generations, Godzilla has remained one of the world's most iconic pop-culture franchises, inspiring fans across movies, collectibles, gaming, and beyond. Godziburst and Godzilla Scramble bring fresh twists with interactive play and customizable storytelling designed to spark imagination.

Fans can pre-order Godziburst and Godzilla Scramble figures beginning June 25th on Godzilla.com, Amazon and GameStop, with figures arriving at Target and GameStop stores later this summer.

For more information and updates, visit Bandai.com.

About Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2024 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.