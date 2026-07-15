The Tamagotchi USA Road Trip Is Back and Celebrates 30 Years of Virtual Pet Fun

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Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Jul 15, 2026, 09:01 ET

The Tamagotchi® USA Road Trip rolls into eight U.S. cities as fans nationwide celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pack your bags, Tama fans! The Tamagotchi® USA Road Trip is back for a second year, bringing its 30th anniversary celebration to eight cities across the country.

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The Tamagotchi® USA Road Trip
The Tamagotchi® USA Road Trip

Whether you're introducing Tamagotchi to a new generation or reliving childhood memories, the Tamagotchi USA Road Trip is packed with fun for fans of all ages. Visitors can enjoy free interactive games and activities, discover the latest Tamagotchi products, shop exclusive merchandise, snap share-worthy photos, and connect with fellow Tama fans, all while celebrating 30 years of one of the world's most iconic virtual pets.

"After seeing the incredible response from fans during our first Tamagotchi USA Road Trip, we knew we had to bring it back for an even bigger celebration," said Tara Badie, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Senior Director Brand Strategy. "As we celebrate 30 years of Tamagotchi globally, we're excited to visit new cities, meet even more fans, and create unforgettable memories together."

2026 Tamagotchi USA Road Trip Schedule:

  • Minneapolis, MN – Mall of America
    August 15 & August 16
  • Indianapolis, IN – Greenwood Park Mall
    August 22 & August 23
  • Columbus, OH – Polaris Fashion Place
    August 29 & August 30
  • Philadelphia, PA – Lehigh Valley Mall
    September 5 & September 6
  • Hartford, CT – Westfarms Mall
    September 12 & September 13
  • Raleigh, NC – Crabtree
    September 19 & September 20
  • Atlanta, GA – Mall of Georgia
    September 26 & September 27
  • Memphis, TN – Wolfchase Galleria
    October 3 & October 4

The Tamagotchi USA Road Trip is the ultimate destination for families, collectors and longtime fans to celebrate 30 years of Tamagotchi together. Whether you're revisiting a childhood favorite or discovering the joy of caring for a virtual pet for the first time, each stop offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to make new memories and celebrate one of pop culture's most iconic toys. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Fans are encouraged to follow @Tamagotchi_US on social media for tour updates, special announcements, exclusive surprises, and additional event details leading up to each stop.

For more information about Tamagotchi products, visit tamagotchi-official.com.

About Tamagotchi®

Tamagotchi® is the original virtual reality pet that has been capturing hearts around the world since its debut in 1996. A cultural icon that has grown with generations, Tamagotchi offers fans of all ages a fun, interactive experience where they can care for and connect with their digital companion anytime, anywhere. With a legacy of creativity and emotional connection, Tamagotchi continues to evolve with new features, styles, and technology, bringing timeless play to life in fresh and exciting ways. Part of the Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family, Tamagotchi represents the company's mission to deliver "Fun For All into the Future." Learn more and discover the world of Tamagotchi at www.tamagotchi-official.com.

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

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