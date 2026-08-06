Navigating the Shift from Animal Testing to NAMs in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how evolving FDA policies and New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) are changing the role of animal testing in drug development. The featured speakers will examine the regulatory direction, the benefits and challenges of reduced-animal testing strategies and the implications for current and planned development programs. Attendees will also gain insight into how NAMs and Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD) approaches can be integrated into sponsor strategies to support more efficient development and greater use of human-relevant methods.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal testing has long been a standard component of drug development, but advances in science and regulations are reshaping that paradigm. Recent milestones, including the 2022 FDA Modernization Act 2.0, the Agency's 2025 Road to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies and the 2026 draft guidance on the use of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) in drug development, among others, signal a significant shift toward modern, human-relevant methods.

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This webinar will explore how these changes may affect biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing innovative therapies. The featured speakers will review the relevant regulatory guidances, examine the key benefits and challenges of replacing animal testing and discuss near- and long-term implications for drug development programs. The session will conclude with examples of reduced animal testing paradigms and the integration of NAMs and Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD) approaches into sponsor drug development programs.

For organizations planning their pipelines, understanding these emerging expectations is critical to designing efficient development strategies and preparing for a more modern regulatory environment. Attendees will leave with a clearer view of where the FDA is heading and what steps sponsors can take now to adapt.

Register for this webinar to learn how NAMs are reshaping animal testing strategies in drug development.

Join experts from Premier Research, William Salminen, PhD, DABT, RAC, Vice President, Toxicology and Clinical Pharmacology; and Angelean Hendrix, PhD, Vice President, Pharmacometrics and MIDD, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Shift from Animal Testing to NAMs in Drug Development.

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