Unreined Whiskey Debuts Immersive Visitor Experience and Rickhouse at WildHorse Ranch

The official whiskey of Texas A&M Athletics is bringing a true bourbon experience to Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unreined Whiskey today announced the grand opening of its visitor's center and rickhouse at WildHorse Ranch in College Station, taking place this Saturday, August 8. The Unreined rickhouse, where spirits are stored and aged, is based on traditional Kentucky styled rickhouses, offering guests a rare opportunity to step inside and experience the aging environment firsthand.

Image Credit - Unreined Whiskey

"Our goal is simple, to age exceptional whiskey in Texas while creating an experience that rivals the best distilleries in the country," said Nelson Ingram, Chief Marketing Officer & Blender. "WildHorse Ranch offers the ideal environment with a unique combination of temperature and humidity that allows our whiskey to develop rich, complex character."

Designed to bring the heritage, craftsmanship, and immersive spirit of traditional Kentucky bourbon culture to the heart of Texas, the four-story, 30,000-square-foot facility seamlessly blends production, hospitality, and experiential design. The rickhouse is engineered to optimize airflow and aging conditions, while thoughtfully designed guest spaces invite visitors to engage more deeply with the whiskey-making process.

While rooted in bourbon tradition, Unreined Whiskey's vision is deeply connected to its Texas setting. Inspired by classic Kentucky rickhouses, the structure was built by Buzick Construction of Bardstown, Kentucky, widely regarded as a global leader in rickhouse construction, and designed by the renowned firm Joseph & Joseph out of Louisville, Kentucky. It also features a custom art installation by Houston-based artist Jesse de Leon, showcasing the brand's commitment to celebrating Texas creativity alongside whiskey craftsmanship.

"Unreined is exactly the kind of authentic, only-here experience we love to see in College Station," said Jeremiah Cook, Assistant Director of Tourism at Visit College Station. "New attractions like this give visitors more reasons to stay and explore — and that translates into real economic impact for our city, supporting local businesses and strengthening tourism across the region. Rooted in our area's agricultural heritage, Unreined is a natural fit for our community, and Visit College Station is thrilled to support and partner with their team as they open their doors."

Guests can enjoy guided tours, curated tastings, watch parties, private events, and a speakeasy-style lounge, making the rickhouse a destination for both casual visitors and devoted whiskey enthusiasts. Enhancing the experience, Unreined Whiskey has partnered with restaurateur John Harvey Slocum and his restaurant group to offer farm-to-table bison burgers sourced from WildHorse Ranch, creating a distinctly Texan pairing of food and spirits, including tallow fries and cocktails.

Debuting alongside the grand opening is Unreined Wheated Bourbon, a 7‑year blend of straight wheated bourbons distilled in Kentucky & Texas at 104.2 proof.

Starting August 8th, Unreined will be open to the public Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Unreined Whiskey

Unreined Whiskey was founded in 2025 by a host of Aggies including Nelson Ingram '13, Rob Arnold PhD '21 (doctoral), Drew Carden '10, Cory Hall '13, Kevin Smith '11, Ryan Howard '14, and Kyle Bethancourt '00. The company is comprised of industry veterans from distilleries in Kentucky and Texas with decades of experience distilling, aging, and blending whiskey. They work with multiple distilleries to source whiskeys that will mature optimally in a unique aging environment and then blend them together to create distinct flavor profiles. Unreined Whiskey is crafted to be approachable for new whiskey drinkers while offering the complexity and character that seasoned bourbon enthusiasts expect. For more information visit https://unreinedwhiskey.com/

SOURCE Unreined Whiskey