UNREINED WHISKEY LAUNCHES AS OFFICIAL WHISKEY OF TEXAS A&M ATHLETICS

Now available across Texas at Spec's, Total Wine, and Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unreined Whiskey, founded in 2025, is proud to announce its designation as the official whiskey of Texas A&M Athletics. Starting this season, the brand is prominently featured throughout Kyle Field. Fans and former students can enjoy Unreined Whiskey at Texas A&M events where spirits are served and find it now available at Spec's, Total Wine, and local retailers across Texas.

Photo Credit - Corrine Vaz

"The vision at Unreined Whiskey is to bring the same world-class bourbon experience you'd find on the bourbon trail to Texas. Long term, we plan to build a brand that not only resonates with consumers but inspires a lifestyle," said Nelson Ingram, Chief Marketing Officer & Blender.

Unreined Whiskey boldly breaks with centuries-old bourbon tradition by aging and blending whiskey in Texas, where the warmer, humid climate naturally intensifies barrel flavors like oak, vanilla, and coconut. Rather than follow the conventions of single mashbills, Unreined proudly blends with purpose and offers complete transparency at every step.

"The Unreined Whiskey team's approach to whiskey is one that blends innovation, quality, and decades of experience to create a whiskey Texans are proud to share," said Rob Arnold, PhD, Co-Founder and board member of Unreined Whiskey.

Unreined Whiskey's visitor center will open in College Station this spring with space for tastings, tours, barrel selections, and celebrations. Guests will be able to see processes, learn more about the brand, and walk through the Buzick-built 6,200-barrel warehouse.

About Unreined Whiskey

Unreined Whiskey was founded in 2025 by a host of Aggies including Nelson Ingram '13, Rob Arnold PhD '21 (doctoral), Drew Carden '10, Cory Hall '13, Kevin Smith '11, Ryan Howard '14, and Kyle Bethancourt '00. The company is comprised of industry veterans from distilleries in Kentucky and Texas with decades of experience distilling, aging, and blending whiskey. They work with multiple distilleries to source whiskeys that will mature optimally in a unique aging environment and then blend them together to create distinct flavor profiles. Unreined Whiskey is crafted to be approachable for new whiskey drinkers while offering the complexity and character that seasoned bourbon enthusiasts expect. For more information visit https://unreinedwhiskey.com/

SOURCE Unreined Whiskey