Unsecured Business Loans Market size to grow by USD 2,895.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, American Express Co. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unsecured business loans market size is set to grow by USD 2,895.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Increasing efficiency of business lending operations is notably driving the unsecured business loans market growth. Banks and financial institutions have transformed their operations by embracing digital technology to streamline processes and save time, over the past decade. A business lending process typically consists of creating, initiating, administering, collecting, and administering credits and the loan process mainly includes the stages of pre-qualification, loan application, application processing, underwriting process, loan decision, quality control, loan financing, etc. Similarly, the servicing process for unsecured commercial loans may include tasks like sending monthly payment statements, collecting monthly payments, maintaining records of payments and balances, collecting and paying taxes and insurance, and distributing funds to bondholders.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unsecured Business Loans Market 2023-2027

The unsecured business loans market covers the following areas:

The report on the unsecured business loans market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Unsecured Business Loans Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

Increasing focus on blockchain is a major trend in the unsecured business loans market growth.

Blockchain technology is one of the major innovations in the banking industry.

This is primarily to reduce fraud, ensure fast and secure transactions and financial operations, and support risk management within the interconnected global financial system.

Blockchain technology helps in revolutionizing payments and modernizing traditional and traditional payment methods in a faster, more secure, and decentralized way.

This technology helps make the credit system more efficient because the entire process can be completed more quickly and data is stored in the blockchain system in chronological order and cannot be tampered with once stored.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Key Challenges

High risk and cost associated with unsecured business loans are challenges hindering unsecured business loans market growth.

Applying for an unsecured loan is generally quicker and less complicated than a secured loan but this comes with various risks and many local banks do not offer unsecured loans.

Lenders de-risk unsecured loans in hopes of being able to repay them in less time, which means the buyer has less time to repay the loan, which can be difficult for some businesses.

Moreover, unsecured loan interest rates range from slightly higher than secured loans.

Hence, such factors challenge the growth of unsecured business loans during the forecast period.

Unsecured Business Loans Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This unsecured business loans market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (short-term loan, medium-term loan, and long-term loan), end-user (small, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the short-term loan segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These loans have similar features to traditional loans and the only difference is that for short-term loans, the debt has to be paid off within a year. Unsecured business loans do not require collateral, making it easier to obtain short-term loans. Thus, the short-term loans segment of the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and

summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View

Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

American Express Co.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bank of America Corp.

Bank of China Ltd.

BNP Paribas

Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

Enova International Inc.

Funding Circle Holdings plc

HDB Financial Services Ltd.

Hero FinCorp Ltd.

IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd.

National Funding Inc.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

Rapid Finance

Tata Business Hub Ltd.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Toronto Dominion Bank

UBS Group AG

Wells Fargo and Co.

Vendor Offerings

American Express Co. - The company offers unsecured business loans such as American Business Blueprint Funding.

The company offers unsecured business loans such as American Business Blueprint Funding. Bajaj Finserv Ltd. - The company offers unsecured business loans for small businesses such as online, flexible payment.

The company offers unsecured business loans for small businesses such as online, flexible payment. Bank of America Corp. - The company offers unsecured business loan solutions such as low-interest rates and convenient repayment terms.

The payday loans market size is expected to increase to USD 8.4 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%. The report extensively covers payday loans market segmentation by type (storefront payday loans and online payday loans) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa). The growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth is notably driving the payday loans market growth.

The loan servicing software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,130.07 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, brokers, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for efficiency in lending operations is notably driving the market growth.

Unsecured Business Loans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,895.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Express Co., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bank of America Corp., Bank of China Ltd., BNP Paribas, Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Enova International Inc., Funding Circle Holdings plc, HDB Financial Services Ltd., Hero FinCorp Ltd., IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd., National Funding Inc., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Rapid Finance, Tata Business Hub Ltd. , The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Toronto Dominion Bank, UBS Group AG, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

