UOTTA Universal Battery Swap Station" Officially Launched

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the global leader in new energy charging and battery swapping technology, "U POWER" Group, has officially launched its universal modular battery swap station, marking a more series, diversified, and intelligent "UOTTA" charging and swapping product line.

Compared to previous swap stations, the "UOTTA" Universal Battery Swap Station features a more rational overall layout. The underlying structure employs logic commands based on AI technology, and key equipment has achieved digital twinning in the cloud. Additionally, the station control system and proactive maintenance system, based on edge computing and cloud computing technologies, can effectively predict customer needs and optimize charging and swapping efficiency, thereby reducing operational costs and failure rates.

As a brand new modular structure swap station, the "UOTTA" Universal Battery Swap Station also streamlines redundant configurations. By combining different "lifting platform, battery cabinet, RGV" hardware systems, it offers a variety of combinations to meet the needs of multiple car models. Customers can also choose between automatic and semi-automatic control modes, saving on investment costs.

Since the "UOTTA" swap station was introduced to the market in 2019, it has undergone continuous optimization and iterative upgrades based on customer feedback. This universal swap station integrated with AI technology was developed in response to the needs of partners in countries such as Thailand, Peru, and Portugal. The integration of AI technology makes the "UOTTA" swap station easier to use, and the modular options reduce initial investment while preserving options for future upgrades without losing previous investments.

Currently, the first batch of vehicles compatible with this swap station is multi-purpose pickup trucks. Subsequently, it will also be compatible with small passenger cars and vans with the same battery module. The station has already received letters of intent from Thailand and Peru and is expected to complete the delivery of the first batch of products in the first quarter of 2025.

SOURCE U Power limited