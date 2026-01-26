U Power Launches Its First Tokenized Real-World Asset on BNB Chain to Accelerate AI-Driven EV Energy Infrastructure Expansion

BANGKOK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) ("U Power" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-integrated solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, today announced the successful launch of its regulatory compliant tokenized real-world assets ("RWA") on the BNB Chain, in collaboration with infrastructure platform PicWe. The RWA issuance marks an important milestone in U Power's efforts to explore compliant blockchain-based frameworks that enable real-world energy assets to be represented digitally.

The initiative marks a new phase of U Power's battery swapping business under its broader strategic business expansion plan. U Power will launch this initiative first in the Southern Europe market where the Company is deploying AI-driven battery-swapping, and dynamic energy asset management systems for fleets of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), and gradually expand into its existing markets in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR, and South America. Through the digital integration of operational efficiency and ecosystem engagement, the initiative supports scalable growth while operating within all applicable regulatory frameworks.

As global adoption of new energy vehicles accelerates, commercial transportation sectors, including logistics, ride-hailing, and public transit, are increasingly demanding high-frequency, reliable, and efficient energy replenishment solutions. Battery-swapping technology has emerged as a scalable and operationally efficient response to these needs.

The tokenization of assets connected to U Power's operational battery-swap stations, will leverage its proprietary UOTTA™ modular technology. These stations have begun generating revenues across China and Southeast Asia, and are now being scaled in Southern Europe through strategic partnerships with local transport and logistic leaders. Of note, U Power recently announced a strategic joint venture with FTT Holding Company LLC., a U.S.-based technology investment firm which plans to commit up to $50 million into the joint venture to support battery swapping infrastructure deployment across Southern Europe.

Enabling New Forms of Energy Asset Participation

Through the application of tokenization technology, dynamic energy assets, such as battery-swapping stations and related infrastructure, can be connected to digital systems that support broader participation across emerging energy ecosystems. Subject to local regulations and compliance frameworks, these structures are designed to facilitate new forms of value interaction between users, infrastructure operators, and the broader U Power ecosystem.

The Company believes that compliant RWA frameworks may support the evolution of energy service models, allowing users to engage more closely with infrastructure networks beyond traditional consumption-based relationships. Through the tokenization of RWAs, U Power is at the forefront of the Web3.0 transformation in EV new energy infrastructure and battery assets, offering investors enhanced transparency into business dynamics and developments as well as seamless access into investment opportunities in these assets.

Looking ahead, U Power plans to continue evaluating innovative yet compliant technologies that enhance the efficiency, flexibility, and scalability of energy systems. The Company believes that the convergence of AI, physical energy infrastructure, and digital asset frameworks may play an increasingly important role in the future of sustainable transportation and smart energy networks.

About PicWe

PicWe is the RWA infrastructure designed to unlock global business liquidity. As the builder of the first fully integrated RWA Capital Market Ecosystem, the platform serves as the premier trading market for Real World Assets. It moves beyond simple tokenization, providing a full-stack solution for enterprise transformation. This infrastructure allows businesses to convert revenue streams into liquid, on-chain capital, while offering users barrier-free access to invest in global business scenarios and capture excess returns from efficient liquidity release.

For more information, please visit: https://x.com/PicWeGlobal

About U Power Limited

U Power is a provider of comprehensive AI-integrated energy solutions that connect electric vehicles (EVs) with advanced energy infrastructure, optimizing both mobility and grid performance. Originally a distributor of various battery-swapping station models built on its proprietary modular battery-swapping technology UOTTA™, U Power has evolved into a provider of AI-integrated solutions for energy grids and transportation systems.

Through investments in next-generation technologies, U Power is building intelligent ecosystems that integrate resilient AI driven solutions able to transform EVs into dynamic energy assets. By incorporating AI algorithms, U Power's comprehensive solutions for smart energy grids are designed to support autonomous EV driving, optimize energy replenishment efficiency, and seamlessly connect EV assets with advanced AI-powered transportation systems, enabling peak and off-peak energy load balancing.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.upower-limited.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact

U Power Limited

Investor Relations Department

[email protected]

The Equity Group

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

212-836-9611 / [email protected]

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610 / [email protected]

SOURCE U Power Limited