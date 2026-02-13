U Power to Present at OTC Markets AI & Technology Investor Conference on February 19

BANGKOK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) ("U Power" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-integrated solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, today announced that its management team will present at the OTC Markets AI & Technology Investor Conference on February 19, and host one-on-one meetings with investors from February 19-24, 2026.

U Power's main presentation is scheduled for Thursday, February 19 at 11:00 am ET. Investors can access the live presentation via: Virtual Investor Conference

Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during February 19-20, and February 23-24. Investors can request meetings by visiting the registration link.

About U Power Limited

U Power is a provider of comprehensive AI-integrated energy solutions that connect electric vehicles (EVs) with advanced energy infrastructure, optimizing both mobility and grid performance. Originally a distributor of various battery-swapping station models built on its proprietary modular battery-swapping technology UOTTA™, U Power has evolved into a provider of AI-integrated solutions for energy grids and transportation systems.

Through investments in next-generation technologies, U Power is building intelligent ecosystems that integrate resilient AI driven solutions able to transform EVs into dynamic energy assets. By incorporating AI algorithms, U Power's comprehensive solutions for smart energy grids are designed to support autonomous EV driving, optimize energy replenishment efficiency, and seamlessly connect EV assets with advanced AI-powered transportation systems, enabling peak and off-peak energy load balancing.

