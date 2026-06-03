UpCodes Adds AI-Native Plan Review to Its AEC QA/QC Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpCodes, a platform trusted by 800,000 architecture, engineering and construction professionals for building code research and compliance, today introduces Plan Review, an AI-native QA/QC feature that automatically analyzes project drawings against UpCodes library of 11 million locally adopted building codes.

For most firms, QA/QC still depends on manual reviews, a process that can lack consistency and create bottlenecks. Multi-million dollar errors mean shrinking project margins when they're not caught pre-construction. UpCodes Plan Review gives the entire project team a systematic first-pass analysis against adopted codes that apply to the project's jurisdiction, before submitting for permit or breaking ground.

"There is a significant gap between today's QA/QC processes and what is now possible with AI in the AEC industry," said Scott Reynolds, CEO and Co-Founder of UpCodes. "We've built an AI QA/QC partner, grounded in adopted building codes, that can systematically identify compliance issues before they become RFIs, change orders, or costly delays. This transforms compliance review from a one-person bottleneck into a team-wide capability. It's a major step forward for design and construction teams, as well as government agencies working to improve permitting efficiency and address housing challenges across the country."

How Plan Review works

Plan Review runs within UpCodes' QA/QC Platform. Users can create projects and set their jurisdictions, code year, and building type once. Every analysis then runs against the same 11 million sections of locally adopted codes and amendments that power the broader UpCodes libraries, that includes amendments across 6,000+ jurisdictions. Users upload drawings and have the option to run discipline-specific analyses, including architecture, structural, MEP, fire protection, life safety, and accessibility and energy. Users may also choose between a general code review analysis or a checklist-based review using their own QA/QC templates.

Plan Review returns issues organized by severity and category, each linked to the relevant drawing page and governing code section. Discrepancies between plans and specifications are flagged automatically. Teams can filter, comment, assign and track issues, and call on UpCodes AI Copilot for code interpretation directly from within an issue. When drawings are revised, users can re-upload and rerun the analysis; the then finished report can then be exported for sharing with consultants, clients, or government officials.

About UpCodes

UpCodes is the AI-native compliance platform for the built environment. Architects, engineers, contractors, and code officials use UpCodes to research building codes, develop project specifications, and now review plans, all against the locally adopted requirements that govern their work, covering 6,000+ jurisdictions across the United States. The AI-native QA/QC, all-in-one platform connects the dots across the design-build lifecycle, UpCodes is reshaping the future of design and construction.

PR Contact, Christie Horsman

[email protected]

SOURCE UpCodes, Inc.