UpCodes Launches AI-Native Specifications Solution to Address Growing Compliance Complexity in U.S. Construction

New code-to-spec workflow connects building regulations directly to project specifications, helping teams surface risks earlier and reduce costly rework.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpCodes today announced the launch of UpCodes Specifications, an AI-native solution that connects building codes directly to construction project specifications, bringing two critical parts of the compliance process into a single workflow.

UpCodes now offers a way to connect building codes, project specifications, and products into a single, unified workflow. Speed Speed

The release comes as compliance demands intensify across the United States, driven by evolving energy standards, local regulations, and stricter safety requirements. At the same time, compressed project timelines leave less room for error, increasing the cost of mistakes that often emerge late in design or construction.

Specifications sit at the center of that risk. They define the materials, products, and technical requirements used to build a project, yet are typically created in tools disconnected from the data they depend on. This fragmentation slows coordination and contributes to compliance issues that surface too late to fix efficiently.

"Specifications are interdependent with regulations, but those two worlds have historically been disconnected," said Scott Reynolds, CEO and co-founder of UpCodes. "By linking specifications directly to building codes, we're giving teams visibility into the regulatory context as they work, so they can catch issues earlier and move forward with more confidence."

UpCodes Specifications introduces the first ever code-to-spec workflow that allows architects and engineers to write, review, and manage specifications alongside the building codes, assemblies, and technical data that inform them. By unifying these workflows, the platform helps teams identify compliance risks earlier, reduce rework, and streamline documentation across projects.

Early users report that bringing specifications into the same environment as code research reduces coordination overhead and speeds up project onboarding.

"UpCodes has now become a standard tool everywhere I've worked. Almost every firm I've been at uses it. What they've done for codes and assemblies, they're now doing for specs," said John Ellis, Job Captain at Risepointe. "For a recent project, I built a short-form spec, marked sections complete or not required, and sent it directly to the contractor. It streamlined the process. Having everything in one place saves time and makes it easier to bring team members up to speed without heavy training."

Key capabilities include:

Office master import to migrate existing firm specification libraries

to migrate existing firm specification libraries A built-in library of approximately 300 specification sections

of approximately 300 specification sections Real-time collaboration with permissions and commenting across teams

with permissions and commenting across teams Automated QA/QC diagnostics that flag broken links, empty sections, and mismatched jurisdiction references

that flag broken links, empty sections, and mismatched jurisdiction references Decision point dropdowns for reusable specification templates

for reusable specification templates AI-assisted navigation to query specifications and related code requirements

The launch builds on UpCodes' broader AI-powered compliance platform, used by more than 800,000 AEC professionals, which connects building codes, assemblies, and product data into a single system.

As construction becomes increasingly data-driven, the ability to treat compliance as part of the design workflow is emerging as a critical shift. By turning building codes into structured, AI-readable information and linking them directly to project documentation, UpCodes is positioning compliance as an integrated layer of the design process rather than a downstream checkpoint.

UpCodes Specifications is available today for Professional users, with view and comment access on Free and Essentials tiers.

Learn more at: up.codes/lp/specifications

About UpCodes

UpCodes offers the industry's first code-to-spec workflow. Trusted by 800,000 users, its AI-powered platform helps teams turn compliance into a competitive advantage. With building codes, products, and specifications in one place, UpCodes connects designers and builders throughout the project lifecycle. Grounded in trust and driven by innovation, UpCodes is reshaping the AEC industry.

Media Contact:

Allison Wallace

[email protected]

+1‪(530)391-5632

SOURCE UpCodes, Inc.