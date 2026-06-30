UpKeep Launches Learn, an AI Platform That Builds Your Training and Tracks Compliance Automatically

UpKeep Learn reduces course creation from months to hours by generating structured courses, quizzes, and compliance tracking from existing SOPs and operational data

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpKeep, the leading mobile-first Asset Operations Management platform, today announced the launch of UpKeep Learn. UpKeep Learn turns a company's procedures and safety manuals into structured courses, automatically tracks workforce certifications and training completion, and surfaces compliance gaps before they become audit failures.

Most training tools hand you a blank page and wish you luck. UpKeep Learn builds training from the procedures, assets, and work history you already have.

UpKeep Learn provides a unified AI driven environment for rapid course creation. It utilizes internal data and library sources to generate relevant safety and maintenance training materials.

Operations managers spend weeks, and sometimes months, building training programs without instructional design expertise or dedicated resources. Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and safety leads face a separate challenge of manually tracking who's been trained, chasing down completion records, and ensuring the documentation holds up when an auditor walks in. When training isn't properly executed, the consequences have real impact on asset downtime, costly repairs, OSHA exposure, and preventable safety incidents.

Training managers upload their existing SOPs, safety policies, and work instructions, and the platform generates a complete course, including slides, narration, and quizzes, grounded in the company's procedures and the specific equipment their team operates. Compliance tracking, certification records, and gap visibility live in the same system as their maintenance and safety workflows.

"The companies with operational excellence are connecting their institutional knowledge with what they're actually doing on the floor. UpKeep Learn helps teams bring training into the same system where maintenance and safety work already happens. This helps build safer, more reliable coordination," said Ryan Chan, CEO and founder of UpKeep.

How It Works

UpKeep Learn works through three connected capabilities:

AI Course Generation: Upload an SOP, safety manual, or work instructions and the platform builds a full course, including slides, narration, and quizzes, grounded in your actual procedures. The author remains in control by reviewing and verifying content before it publishes.

Upload an SOP, safety manual, or work instructions and the platform builds a full course, including slides, narration, and quizzes, grounded in your actual procedures. The author remains in control by reviewing and verifying content before it publishes. Compliance Tracking: Administrators see who's trained, overdue, or certified across their entire workforce on a single screen. Automatic notifications keep employees on track, and audit records are always ready.

Administrators see who's trained, overdue, or certified across their entire workforce on a single screen. Automatic notifications keep employees on track, and audit records are always ready. Operational Integration: Because Learn lives inside the same platform as UpKeep's CMMS and safety program, training ties directly to existing assets, locations, and work order history. Coming soon: the system will flag when an employee isn't certified for a specific work order before it's assigned, and will detect operational patterns, such as near-miss incidents, to automatically suggest targeted training.

What Makes It Different

Learn is the only training solution built inside the system where maintenance and safety work happens rather than bolted on as an afterthought.

Learn is the only training platform built inside the system where maintenance and safety work actually happens. That means it knows what a standalone Learning Management System (LMS) never can: your assets, your work order history, your safety reports, and the conditions on your floor every day. That operational context is what makes the training specific, and it's what keeps it from going stale the moment something changes.

"UpKeep Learn uses advanced AI capabilities to redefine what is possible in learning management. It creates courses grounded in each organization's asset hierarchy, work order history, and compliance requirements. The result is more relevant, responsive training, developed in a fraction of the time" said Nachiket Shiralkar, Chief Technology Officer at UpKeep.

Who It's For

UpKeep Learn is built for:

Operations managers who need their team trained and compliant without pulling in HR or building courses from scratch.

who need their team trained and compliant without pulling in HR or building courses from scratch. Safety Leads who own compliance programs but lack tools to tie training directly to safety events and procedures.

who own compliance programs but lack tools to tie training directly to safety events and procedures. HR and people operations teams who need a simple, effective LMS for onboarding and certification without maintaining a separate platform.

Availability and Pricing

UpKeep Learn is available today. For more information, visit upkeep.com/learn.

About UpKeep

UpKeep is the CMMS platform trusted by 4,000+ companies to manage maintenance, safety, and reliability. With built in AI tools that customize the platform to each organization's workflows, the platform empowers maintenance teams to reduce downtime and extend asset life — which is why UpKeep is the CMMS chosen by organizations like McDonald's, Caterpillar, and Chevron.

SOURCE UpKeep