UpKeep Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Accel-KKR

Investment will accelerate UpKeep's AI-native asset operations platform across maintenance, safety, and learning for more than 400,000 users in 60 countries

LOS ANGELES and MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpKeep, a leading asset operations platform, today announced it has received a strategic growth investment from Accel-KKR (AKKR), a leading global software-focused investment firm. The investment will support UpKeep's continued platform expansion and the build-out of its AI-native vision for asset operations.

"Partnering with Accel-KKR is a natural next step in our growth journey," said Ryan Chan, Founder and CEO of UpKeep. "We started UpKeep to give the people who keep the physical world running software as capable as the tools they use everywhere else in their lives. The platform we are building now stretches that mission across maintenance, safety, and learning, with AI woven through every layer. AKKR's expertise scaling software companies will help us pursue this vision with the speed and ambition the opportunity deserves."

Used by more than 400,000 people across 60 countries, UpKeep has steadily expanded its CMMS and Maintenance platform into adjacent parts of frontline operations. UpKeep Safety brings essential health and safety workflows into the same system that runs maintenance work. UpKeep Learn is a learning management system for operations teams and the deskless workforce. UpKeep Studio lets customers build custom applications to match how their teams actually work. And Supernova, the company's AI platform, gives every manager a dedicated agent that takes action on routine work with the manager's approval.

"UpKeep is a category leader with a clear vision, a strong product, and a deeply loyal customer base," said Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "We believe Ryan and his team have built a durable business with a sizable opportunity ahead of it, particularly as AI reshapes how organizations manage their physical work."

"We look forward to working with Ryan and his team on this next chapter of UpKeep's growth," added Andy Rich, Managing Director at Accel-KKR.

About UpKeep

UpKeep is the CMMS platform trusted by 4,000+ companies to manage maintenance, safety, and reliability. With built in AI tools that customize the platform to each organization's workflows, the platform empowers maintenance teams to reduce downtime and extend asset life which is why UpKeep is the CMMS chosen by organizations like McDonald's, Caterpillar, and Chevron.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta and Chicago. Visit accel-kkr.com.

SOURCE UpKeep