UploadMyVaccine.com, a Subsidary of ICT International, Announces Partnership with V-HealthPassport™, the Gateway to Safer Traveling with Your COVID Passport

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UploadMyVaccine.com is proud to announce it's partnership with V-HealthPassport™ to upload your vaccine or COVID-19 test results to the app for travel. The V-Health Passport™ is a simple to use I.D. system that can display various health status about the passport holder in the most secure way. The only way a vaccine or test result can be added to the app is through a verification portal that is handled by a third party such as www.uploadmyvaccine.com. We verify your documents or test results and then upload them onto the server. When a person scans the code with their phone it retrieves your unique code from V-HealthPassport's™ secure server and displays your vaccine or COVID-19 test status. Those that have a negative test or are vaccinated have a green ring around their picture along with the pertinent information about their vaccine details or test. With the two part authentication process and no way for the passport holder to self-upload a test result or vaccine ensures authentication of the app. V-HealthPassport™ is the perfect app for Cruise, International Travel and Vaccination proof. We are accepted in over 80 countries around the world as the premier Digital Passport. Companies, Universities or Organizations can contact UploadMyVaccine.com for information on how they can become administrators and have their HR department handle uploads for vaccines and test results to ease the stress of tracking these requirements for their organization.

As the federal government and private companies requirements for vaccination are rising there is a need for verification and ease of use. V-HealthPassport™ is accepted at international airports across the globe. Once a user has setup their account they can print off a "fit to fly" certificate at https://v-healthpassport.co.uk that has all their vaccine or test information on it along with the users unique code that can be scanned by the official to determine validity. With fake or forged vaccine cards on the rise V-healthpassport is the secure solution.

UploadMyVaccine.com supports the natural antibody people as well and with a positive COVID-19 IgG antibody test are able to have a Vaccine Exempt Code.

SOURCE ICT International

