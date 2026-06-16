UpperEdge Named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces List for 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year and Earns Quantum Certified Workplace Designation

National recognition places UpperEdge among a distinguished group of companies celebrated for exceptional workplace culture, employee engagement, and purpose-driven leadership.

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpperEdge, an independent, third-party advisor that empowers organizations to maximize the value of their IT supplier relationships, has once again been named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces. This marks the third consecutive year the firm has earned a spot on the prestigious list, which honors American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplace cultures — whether in-person, remote, or hybrid. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of companies operating in both physical and virtual environments.

UpperEdge has also earned the 2026 Quantum Certified Workplace designation from Quantum Workplace. This honor is awarded to organizations whose employee engagement scores place them in the top quartile of Quantum Workplace customers nationwide. Together, these two recognitions reflect a consistent, data-backed picture of the UpperEdge employee experience that goes beyond any single year or survey cycle.

Inc.'s Best Workplaces program evaluates thousands of companies across the United States each year. Nominated companies participate in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace covering management effectiveness, company culture, perks, and opportunities for growth. Employee benefits are also audited as part of the overall scoring.

What sets this year's recognition apart is the consistency it reflects. Earning a place on the list once can speak to a strong moment; earning it three consecutive years demonstrates that UpperEdge's culture is not circumstantial. The firm has maintained its commitment to its core values (integrity, respect, accountability, courage, commitment, humility, and social responsibility) across years of growth and change, and that commitment continues to show up in how employees experience their work every day.

An anonymous employee noted in the survey: "This is genuinely a place where people are seen as people. Contributions are recognized, voices are valued, and there's a real sense of trust and respect across the organization. That culture makes it an engaging, motivating, and truly great place to work."

David Blake, CEO of UpperEdge, said: "Being recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the third consecutive year is something we don't take lightly. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects a culture our employees experience every day and have now validated year after year. I am incredibly grateful for every member of the UpperEdge team. They show up for one another and for our clients with humility, integrity, and a commitment to doing the right thing. These recognitions are a reflection of who they are, and I couldn't be more proud."

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To learn more about careers at UpperEdge, visit UpperEdge Careers. To view the full list of Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces honorees, visit Inc.com.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge is the only independent IT advisory firm that empowers enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their IT vendor relationships by providing market and vendor intelligence, sourcing and negotiation best practices, and transformation project execution strategies for their most strategic IT initiatives. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM WORKPLACE

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Alyssa Meyer, [email protected]

SOURCE UpperEdge