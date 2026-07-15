UpperEdge Delivers Tens of Millions in Cloud Savings Across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Negotiations

Recent hyperscaler engagements produced 80x-plus ROI and more than $65 million in combined savings. UpperEdge will open its negotiation playbook in a free July 22 webinar, "Cloud Contracts Decoded."

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party IT and cloud sourcing and negotiation advisory firm, today reported measurable results from its Cloud Commercial Advisory Services across engagements spanning all four major hyperscalers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Oracle Cloud. The firm also announced a free public webinar, "Cloud Contracts Decoded: What You Need to Know Before You Sign," on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, to help enterprise leaders navigate hyperscaler agreements before they commit.

Recent client engagements produced more than 80x return on client investment on a single GCP negotiation and over $65 million in combined savings across a four-provider renewal — evidence, the firm says, of both the risk and the opportunity hidden inside enterprise cloud contracts.

"Cloud commercial decisions made today can shape cost and flexibility for years to come," said Justin Parker, Consulting & Cloud Practice Leader at UpperEdge. "Hyperscaler pricing is complex by design. We help clients negotiate from a position of strength using market intelligence, proven negotiation frameworks, and fact-based benchmarking to drive real, quantifiable outcomes."

Why Cloud Contracts Are Harder Than They Look

AWS, Azure, and GCP structure their commitment-based pricing models to maximize their leverage and minimize the customer's. Discounts that appear generous often carry conditions, incentives are rarely as straightforward as they seem, and contract terms can lock organizations into inflexible commitments that drive unnecessary cost for years. As enterprise cloud spend rises and consumption models grow more complex, the gap between a good deal and a costly one increasingly comes down to how well an organization understands the agreement it is signing.

Recent Client Results

Engagement #1 — GCP negotiation for a large retailer delivers 80x-plus ROI

UpperEdge supported a large retailer optimizing its hosting model through a competitive solicitation and negotiation with Google Cloud Platform. Working from market benchmarking and a tailored negotiation strategy, the engagement delivered:

More than $12 million in savings over a five-year term





More than $10 million in reduced spend commitment versus GCP's initial proposal





Excess-consumption and shortfall-rollover provisions that added meaningful contractual flexibility

Engagement #2 — Global technology company rebalances all four major providers

UpperEdge advised a global technology company through a high-impact renewal and renegotiation of hosting agreements across all four major cloud providers. Using commercial benchmarking and detailed, provider-specific negotiation strategies, the engagement:

Rebalanced current and future commitments across Microsoft Azure, GCP, Oracle Cloud, and AWS





Reached a more attainable total combined commitment of more than $1 billion





Captured more than $65 million in total savings across the four providers

Free Webinar: "Cloud Contracts Decoded"

To help enterprise leaders apply these lessons, UpperEdge's negotiation advisors will bring the hyperscaler playbook into the open on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The session will be hosted by UpperEdge cloud negotiation advisors Justin Parker and Dan Beyh. Whether a cloud negotiation is underway or simply inevitable, it is built for IT, procurement, and finance leaders who want an edge before they sign. Attendees will learn:

How hyperscalers structure commitment contracts : How AWS, Azure, and GCP design agreements, and what that means for the customer's negotiating position





: How AWS, Azure, and GCP design agreements, and what that means for the customer's negotiating position Discounts and incentives, the full picture : What is genuinely on the table, which "benefits" carry hidden trade-offs, and how to push for real value





: What is genuinely on the table, which "benefits" carry hidden trade-offs, and how to push for real value The gotchas you can't afford to miss : The contract terms that routinely catch organizations off guard, and how to address them before signing





: The contract terms that routinely catch organizations off guard, and how to address them before signing How to approach the discussion: A clear framework for engaging a cloud provider with confidence, whether renewal is months away or already in motion

Registration is free and open now at upperedge.com/knowledge-center/webinars.

About UpperEdge's Cloud Commercial Advisory Services

UpperEdge's Cloud Commercial Advisory Services guide enterprise clients through cloud sourcing, renewals, and negotiations with fact-based advice across cloud commercial strategy and commitment planning, proposal analysis and benchmarking, negotiation planning and support, and contract review, protections, and governance. Whether an organization is undergoing a data center transformation, an application modernization, or benchmarking existing relationships, UpperEdge's market intelligence informs decision-making at every step.

"Without this level of commercial rigor and market insight, organizations risk over-committing to inflexible cloud agreements," Parker added. "The terms you agree to today will shape your cloud costs and flexibility for years."

About UpperEdge

UpperEdge is an independent, third-party IT and cloud sourcing and negotiation advisory firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. UpperEdge helps enterprise organizations maximize the value of their IT and cloud supplier relationships through fact-based commercial advisory, sourcing strategy, and negotiation expertise. Serving C-suite and VP-level IT, procurement, and finance leaders at large enterprises, UpperEdge combines a proven methodology with deep market intelligence to help clients navigate complex supplier engagements and achieve stronger business outcomes. Learn more at upperedge.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Meyer

Director of Marketing, UpperEdge

[email protected]

SOURCE UpperEdge