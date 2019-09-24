Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker Report 2019 Featuring Carnot Compression, Industrial Climate Solutions, Ingu Solutions, Osprey Informatics, Pandata Tech
Sep 24, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker - Issue 12" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. The Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.
The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated into upstream oil and gas. Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, our clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships and implementation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Companies to Action
- Innovation Target
- Ingu Solutions - Company Profile
- Ingu Solutions - Analyst Viewpoint
- Osprey Informatics - Company Profile
- Osprey Informatics - Analyst Viewpoint
- Industrial Climate Solutions Inc. - Company Profile
- Industrial Climate Solutions Inc. - Analyst Viewpoint
- Carnot Compression - Company Profile
- Carnot Compression - Analyst Viewpoint
- Pandata Tech - Company Profile
- Pandata Tech - Analyst Viewpoint
3. The Last Word
- Carnot Compression
- Industrial Climate Solutions Inc.
- Ingu Solutions
- Osprey Informatics
- Pandata Tech
