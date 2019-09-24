Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker Report 2019 Featuring Carnot Compression, Industrial Climate Solutions, Ingu Solutions, Osprey Informatics, Pandata Tech

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker - Issue 12" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. The Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.



The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated into upstream oil and gas. Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, our clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships and implementation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Companies to Action

Innovation Target

Ingu Solutions - Company Profile

Ingu Solutions - Analyst Viewpoint

Osprey Informatics - Company Profile

Osprey Informatics - Analyst Viewpoint

Industrial Climate Solutions Inc. - Company Profile

Industrial Climate Solutions Inc. - Analyst Viewpoint

Carnot Compression - Company Profile

Carnot Compression - Analyst Viewpoint

Pandata Tech - Company Profile

Pandata Tech - Analyst Viewpoint

3. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Carnot Compression

Industrial Climate Solutions Inc.

Ingu Solutions

Osprey Informatics

Pandata Tech

