Urban Assembly Graduates Participate in Beating the Odds Summit with Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Wes Moore, and Others

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, 2019, 10 recent graduates from Urban Assembly (UA) high schools participated in the Beating the Odds Summit in Washington, D.C., hosted by Better Make Room and Common App. Through workshops and panel discussions, UA students had the opportunity to engage with Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins, Robin Hood CEO and author Wes Moore, staff from Opportunity Net, and others.

This year, the Summit was held at Howard University, where recent Urban Assembly graduates and other college-bound students explored strategies for overcoming the obstacles that come with being a first-generation college student.

Six of the students that attended are UA Class of 2019 graduates who will attend universities such as Bard College, St. John's University, Mercy College, and CUNY City Tech in the fall. The remaining four students who participated in the summit work as Urban Assembly Bridge to College coaches. These coaches, now in college, graduated from UA high schools and work with recent high school graduates so that they successfully land on campus in the fall armed with critical resources. These coaches are currently students at schools like the University of Rochester, Hampshire College, SUNY Purchase, and CUNY City College.

"I gained a new understanding of how to succeed as a first-gen student, in spite of obstacles. Attending the Beating the Odds Summit made me realize the importance of the work I currently do as a Bridge to College coach with the Urban Assembly," said Jose Cervantes, a rising sophomore at the University of Rochester and a graduate of Urban Assembly Maker Academy.

Committed to ensuring that recent graduates make it to their college campuses and matriculate, the Urban Assembly's Bridge to College program employs alumni to assist incoming college students with critical FAFSA paperwork, campus appointments, and all necessary preparation. Up to 40% of low-income students who commit to a college on May 1st do not matriculate in the fall, due in large part to the number of tasks they are required to complete during the summer before enrollment. UA Bridge to College Coaches support nearly 1,500 students across 19 Urban Assembly high schools.

About the Urban Assembly: The Urban Assembly (UA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing social and economic mobility by improving public education. The UA creates and supports unique, small NYC public schools that are open to all students, helps schools scale up promising programs, and partners with hundreds of organizations in the private, public, non-profit and higher education sectors. The UA's goal is to prepare 100% of its graduates for success in the 21st-century economy through rigorous academic and leadership support, social-emotional learning, college access, cutting-edge career and technical education programming, and postsecondary success work.

